Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is in the midst of another successful year statistically as he looks for more success with the team heading into the home stretch of the regular season and eventually in the playoffs. What has led Durant to this high level of play besides skill is a question that has been asked a numerous amount of times that can be answered with his mental state.
Durant is focused solely on the task ahead of him and to help the Suns get over the hump. In an interview with Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, he said that while he “understands” people that question him, he does not “really care about your opinion.”
“I understand people are always going to question what I do, but if you're not in the building with me watching how I prepare for this game, I don't really care about your opinion,” Durant said. “My focus is on who I'm working with and who's in the building. I can't concern myself with what people say or think. I know people need s–t to talk about, I know what I bring to the game, and I'm going to keep working towards getting better and helping my team win games. All that other s–t doesn't matter.”
Durant loves the “challenges” and “obstacles” that come with basketball
On the season so far, Durant is averaging 27.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field. He is in his first full season with the Suns as he was traded from the Brooklyn Nets in February of 2023 as he is starting to gel together with not just star Devin Booker, but also first-year Phoenix player in Bradley Beal.
However, the 35-year old has never lost his passion for playing basketball as he expressed to Haynes in the interview with Bleacher Report. Durant would express that he also “loves the challenges” and the “obstacles that come with it.”
“I just love this game,” Durant said. “I love the challenges, the obstacles that come with it, I enjoy the process.”
Durant looking to get back to the promised land with Suns
Durant has been ultra successful in the league since his days with the Oklahoma City Thunder and eventually where he won championships with the Golden State Warriors. There is no doubt he is trying to reach those aspirations again with Phoenix as they made the NBA Finals, but ultimately lost to the Milwaukee Bucks without Durant in 2021.
“I just enjoy getting up every day to do this s–t,” Durant said. “There are going to be days where it's a struggle, and there have been great days. I could be doing a lot of other s–t with my life. I'm talented at this s–t, and I enjoy being talented. I enjoy the camaraderie and the brotherhood that comes with this game. It's that simple.”
The Suns are 36-26 on the the season which puts them sixth in the Western Conference as they look to make some noise with 19 games left. Their next contest is Thursday night as they will face the Toronto Raptors.