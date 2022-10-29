Suns dealt unfortunate Deandre Ayton injury update

The Phoenix Suns will, unfortunately, be without big man Deandre Ayton for the next week after he suffered a sprained ankle in Friday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Via Shams:

“Suns say center Deandre Ayton will miss at least one week due to a left ankle sprain.”

Ayton played just seven minutes before leaving the Pelicans contest with the injury. He had four points and three rebounds at that point. While it’s far from ideal, Phoenix can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the former first-overall pick will only be sidelined for around seven days, depending on treatment of course.

Ayton is off to a bit of a slow start in his first five outings, averaging 15.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and two assists while shooting 54.8% from the field. The Suns center was the focal point of drama in the offseason after the organization failed to hand him an extension, only for Phoenix to match the Indiana Pacers’ offer of $133 million. Ayton was an RFA.

Although Ayton showed zero excitement to be back in the desert in training camp, he’s still a key piece to the success of Monty Williams’ squad as they look to chase a title in 2023.

With Ayton on the shelf, Bismack Biyombo and Jock Landale should see a lot more playing time. Biyombo stepped in and played very well on Friday, compiling 11 points and 13 boards in 23 minutes.

The Suns are off to a 4-1 start and face the Houston Rockets on Sunday night, the third contest of a lengthy six-game homestand.