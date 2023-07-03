The Phoenix Suns have a top-heavy roster that features the newest super trio in the league consisting of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. However, the work continues for the Suns as they look for other options to shore up their depth. They might have found one in the form of veteran point guard Darren Collinson, who recently made a good impression on the Suns during a workout, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

“Free agent veteran guard Darren Collison worked out for Phoenix Suns last week and had a great showing, league sources tell @NBAonTNT,@BleacherReport. Phoenix remains aggressive in searching for complementary players.”

A workout is by no means an assurance that Collison is going to be a Sun, but it's a step closer for him toward a return to the NBA. It is important to note as well that the Suns currently have 15 players under contract, which means they need to release a player in order to sign Collison or anyone else.

The Suns have recently added veteran help to their backcourt by signing Eric Gordon to a two-year deal worth $6.55 million. Prior to that, Phoenix inked Yuta Watanabe to a one-year, $2.35 million deal. Other notable players on the Suns' supporting cast at the moment are Cam Payne, Damion Lee, Josh Okogie, and Chimezie Metu.

Collison, 35, last played in the NBA in the 2021-22 season when he un-retired and signed a 10-day deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. He appeared in three games for the Lakers and collected four points, four rebounds, two assists, and a steal in 37 total minutes.