The shocking player Suns wouldn’t trade for Kevin Durant

The Phoenix Suns were seen as the number one landing spot for Kevin Durant this past summer after he asked the Brooklyn Nets for a trade. While he ultimately changed his mind and stayed put, it appears there is one reason, in particular, the Nets never struck a deal: Cam Johnson.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the sharpshooter was the one player the Suns were unwilling to part ways with:

“During the team’s trade pursuit of Kevin Durant this summer, sources said, Suns officials remained steadfast that Johnson was off limits. Johnson is extension-eligible himself, and early indications suggested the Suns had hoped to re-sign the 26-year-old sharpshooter in the ballpark of four years and $72 million. Every dollar more will add to Phoenix’s already pricey luxury tax bill, which is surely coloring the Suns’ ongoing trade talks regarding Crowder.”

As mentioned, Johnson is eligible for an extension of $72 million. He’s expected to be the Suns’ starting power forward, hence why they’re trying to trade Jae Crowder, who is a UFA in 2023.

The former North Carolina standout averaged 12.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in 2021-22 while shooting an impressive 42.5% from three-point land. He’s one of Phoenix’s most reliable snipers from deep and with even bigger minutes in the upcoming campaign, it would be no surprise to see career highs for Johnson.

While it would’ve been nice for the Suns to acquire a player of KD’s caliber, the organization is clearly happy with their current core. If Johnson takes that next step, it will be huge for Phoenix as they look to capitalize on their championship window.