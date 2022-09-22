Woj drops truth bomb on Suns’ impending sale amid Robert Sarver scandal

There has already been a number of big names that have been linked as potential buyers for the Phoenix Suns franchise after Robert Sarver announced his decision to sell the team. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne projected a valuation of $3 to $4 billion for the team, while also naming former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and ex-Disney CEO Robert Iger as potential new owners.

NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski has now echoed his ESPN colleague’s report. While Woj did not name any names nor did he give a ballpark estimate of the team’s worth, the renowned reporter did provide some telling insight as to the perceived market value of the Suns:

The Suns are considered an extremely desirable franchise in the marketplace and will have no shortage of high-level ownership candidates. As a warm weather destination in West, league executives always believed this could be a monster free agent destination with right ownership. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 21, 2022

This only means that there should be no shortage of interest in the Suns now that Sarver has put the team up for sale. This is a multi-billion dollar company we’re talking about here, though, so this sale isn’t going to be as simple as some might perceive. For all we know, a sale might not go down until a few months’ time.

Either way, the most important thing here is that Robert Sarver is on his way out. The Suns can now turn the page on this ugly chapter of their history books as they look toward much brighter days ahead.