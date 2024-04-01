The Phoenix Suns are on the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans Monday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Suns-Pelicans prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Suns are 43-31 this season, but they have lost two of their last three games. Phoenix has beaten the Pelicans once this season, though. In that game, the Suns put up 123 points. Devin Booker dropped 52 points to lead the team in the win. Kevin Durant had 26 points, as well. Jusuf Nurkic had a great game as he grabbed 15 rebounds, and dished out nine assists. As a team, the Suns shot 49.5 percent from the field. The Suns do not have any significant injuries heading into this matchup.
The Pelicans are 45-29 this season, and they sit in fifth place in the Western Conference. They are just two games ahead of the Suns, though, so this is an important game. In their loss against the Suns earlier this season, Zion Williamson had 24 points to lead the team. Brandon Ingram had 17 points and 11 assists, as well. As a team, the Pelicans shot just 44.1 percent from the field. Jose Alvarado is questionable for the game while Brandon Ingram will remain out.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Suns-Pelicans Odds
Phoenix Suns: +1 (-112)
Moneyline: -104
New Orleans Pelicans: -1 (-108)
Moneyline: -112
Over: 225.5 (-110)
Under: 225.5 (-110)
How to Watch Suns vs. Pelicans
Time: 8 PM ET/7 PM PT
TV: NBA TV
Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Suns were able to put up 123 points on an otherwise very good defense in the first game. Phoenix has a healthy lineup heading into this game, which will only help them put up that many points again. I would not expect Booker to have another 50-point game, but he should play well. Along with Durant and Beal, the Suns are always going to be a threat. When they score at least 115 points this season, they are 33-8. If the Suns can get to that point total in this game, they will win.
The Suns were able to hold the Pelicans to under 110 points in their first matchup. Without Ingram this season, the Pelicans are scoring just 110.3 points, which is six points less than they score with him. Ingram is an important part of their offense, and he will be out in this game. If the Suns can just shut down Williamson, the Pelicans are going to really struggle on the offensive end of the court.
Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Pelicans do not usually allow over 120 points. In fact, the Pelicans are eighth in the NBA with 110.3 points allowed per game. The Pelicans have allowed less than 115 points 49 times this season. In those games, the Pelicans are 40-9. That is 88 percent of their wins. If the Pelicans can find a way to keep the Suns to under 115 points in this game, they will be able to sneak out a win at home Monday night.
The Pelicans actually play a little better defense without Ingram on the court. It is not by much, but New Orleans has allowed less points per game this season when Ingram is out of the lineup. This means they actually have a better chance to allow less than 115 points in this one. As long as the Pelicans continue playing solid defense, I like their chances.
Final Suns-Pelicans Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a close game. The spread reflects that. With that said, I like the Suns to win this game straight up.
Final Suns-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Suns ML (-104)