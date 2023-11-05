The Phoenix Suns are on the road to take on the Detroit Pistons as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Phoenix Suns travel to the Motor City to take on the Detroit Pistons for some Sunday afternoon basketball. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Suns-Pistons prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Suns are 1-4 since beating the Golden State Warriors on opening night. They have also lost their last three games, and two of those losses were against the San Antonio Spurs. Devin Booker has only played in two games this season, but he is scoring 31.5 points per game. Bradley Beal has also not played a game yet this season. All the workload has fallen on Kevin Durant. Durant is scoring 28.0 points per game, and dishing out 3.8 assists. Eric Gordon, and Grayson Allen are averaging double-digit points, as well. Booker, and Beal have not yet been ruled out for this game.

The Pistons are 2-4, and on a three-game losing streak of their own. Cade Cunningham has been the leading scorer for Detroit. He is scoring 22.7 points per game, and he leads the team in assists, as well. Jalen Duren is still averaging a double-double while Isaiah Stewart, and Ausar Thompson are both close to that mark, as well. Alec Burks is second on the team in scoring, but he is still questionable to play this game. \

NBA Odds: Suns-Pistons Odds

NBA Odds: Suns-Pistons Odds

Phoenix Suns: -5.5 (-108)

Detroit Pistons: +5.5 (-112)

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How to Watch Suns vs. Pistons

Time: 3 PM ET/12 PM PT

TV: AZ Family Sports, Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Not having Beal and Booker has been very tough for the Suns. To go along with that, they do not have DeAndre Ayton anymore (traded before the season). Phoenix is coming off a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, so they have not played many easy games. This game will be one of their easier matchups early on this season. Durant should be able to go off, and continue scoring at a high rate against the Pistons. Detroit has a big paint presence, and Thompson plays some pretty good defense for a rookie. However, Durant is going to be the best player on that court, and he will show it. If he has a good game, the Suns will cover this spread with ease.

The Suns do play some pretty good defense. They are top half of the league in points allowed, and they hold their opponents to a low shooting percentage. Phoenix does a good job on the defensive end of the court, and that will need to continue in this game. Detroit is not the best scoring team, but they are capable of putting up a big game if the Suns are not careful. However, as long as Phoenix can find a way to shut down Cunningham, they will cover the spread.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

The Pistons do a few things well. They grab more rebounds, and dish more assists than their opponents this season. This will be huge for the Pistons in this game. Detroit is third in the NBA in offensive rebounds, and they need to crash the offensive glass if they want a chance in this game. As mentioned, the Pistons do not shoot very well from the field, so they need to grab those boards, and create second-chance opportunities. If the bigs (Duren, Stewart, Thompson) can control the glass, the Pistons will be able to keep this game close.

Final Suns-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Suns are the better team, despite what the record might show. Detroit has a lot of talent, but they are not quite over that hump yet. There have been a few games in which the Pistons have really struggled shooting. I expect this to be one of those games. I am going to take Kevin Durant, and the Suns to cover the spread.

Final Suns-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Suns -5.5 (-108), Over 221.5 (-110)