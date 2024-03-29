The Phoenix Suns are planning to sign point guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic. Thomas, a two-time All-Star, has his final day of his first 10-day contract Friday, when the Suns play the second-place team in the West, the OKC Thunder.
Isaiah Thomas putting in some early work 👀 pic.twitter.com/HtEHm46Mvn
— Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) March 29, 2024
Thomas, who is 35 years old, has played two minutes for the Suns, who at his position have four-time All-Star and a player in his prime, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. However, he has been a positive part of the team since he has been leading vocally.
Thomas is not expected to play for the Suns unless they are down multiple rotation members, but he can still “fill it up,” according to Suns coach Frank Vogel.
“Pickup games he's played in, he's looked really good,” Vogel said.
Thomas' signing with the Suns
Thomas signed with the Suns last week to potentially give them another player at point guard.
“He's here for depth,” Vogel said. “When we're at full strength, he won't be in the rotation.
“He's someone that we trust, that we value his game.”
If Booker or Beal suffer an injury, Thomas will be evaluated as an option to play, Vogel said.
Before signing with the Suns, Thomas had a four-game stretch with the Utah Jazz G-League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars. He averaged 32.5 points and over six made threes.
“I always sensed (an opportunity would happen), but you never know,” said Thomas at his introductory press conference. “I'm super blessed, super thankful and super ready for the opportunity.”
Thomas has experience playing with the Suns back in 2014-15. He also was teammates with one of Phoenix's “Big 3” players, Bradley Beal, with the Washington Wizards in 2020-21.
Isaiah Thomas made a promise to Phoenix he has fulfilled
Thomas did not see the floor in the Suns' 134-102 win over the San Antonio Spurs last Saturday. Still, he has been vocal and leading on the bench, which can only help Phoenix.
“I know I belong in the NBA,” said Thomas, whose 5-foot-8 stature has been discrediting of his skill set. He was the heart and soul of the Boston Celtics, who in 2017 made a run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Thomas, then 28, was named to the All-NBA second team after averaging 28.9 points, a career-best.
“Whatever the opportunity is, I'm ready to make an impact each and every day,” said Thomas. “Whether I play or not, it's bigger than putting the ball in the basket…I'm able to lead by example, lead by my experiences.”
Could Thomas see the floor?
For now, it seems if Booker or Beal are healthy, Thomas will not play for the Suns.
Thomas is with the team for Phoenix's game against the OKC Thunder on Friday and will now finish the road trip Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans.
After that, Thomas will have an opportunity to see the floor for a four-game home stretch, though there is no indication his plan with the team to be on the bench for now is changing.