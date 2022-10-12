While Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder isn’t a superstar by any stretch of the imagination, he’s still drawn plenty of suitors in the trade market following his fallout with the Suns during the offseason. The league places a premium on players with Crowder’s skillset, making him an attractive target for teams looking to bolster their perimeter depth.

Over the past few weeks, the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, and Memphis Grizzlies have emerged as potential suitors for the 32-year old’s services. However, due to a variety of reasons, it appears as if two of Crowder’s former teams, the Celtics and the Grizzlies, are out of the running for a potential trade.

As Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports noted, the Suns have no interest in receiving Danny Green’s contract from the Grizzlies as he works his way back from a Torn ACL, while the Grizzlies aren’t really that enamored of Crowder in the first place anyway.

Fischer wrote: “Memphis could, in theory, send out Danny Green’s expiring contract, but sources said Phoenix does not want to acquire the injured veteran while he recovers from a torn ACL. Alas, there’s little expectation Phoenix moves Crowder to another team out West, unless said move made the Suns significantly better, and Memphis is not actively pursuing Crowder in their own right, sources said.”

On the other hand, the Celtics will be hard-pressed to find a suitable deal that could fit Jae Crowder’s $10.1 million contract. Danilo Gallinari, he of a $6.5 million annual salary, could have been part of a hypothetical package, but he cannot be traded until December 15, while the Suns are interested in Derrick White, the Celtics’ recent acquisition during the 2022 Trade Deadline.

However, the two sides are far apart when it comes to negotiations.

“And it’s believed the Suns have interest in Derrick White. However, Boston just sent a first-round pick plus a future pick swap to San Antonio for his services in February. The Celtics aren’t involved in Crowder’s trade situation at this time either, sources said,” Fischer added.

At first glance, it seems as if the Hawks are best positioned to make a move for Jae Crowder. Atlanta could package Justin Holiday and third-year forward Jalen Johnson for Crowder, with the Suns looking at Johnson as a potential contributor in the future especially as Chris Paul continues to age. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen which direction Phoenix decides to take.