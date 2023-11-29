The 2023-24 NBA season is now in full swing. Our NBA odds series continues with a Suns-Raptors prediction and pick.

The NBA season carries on with a week six matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors. Our NBA odds series continues with a Suns-Raptors prediction and pick.

The Phoenix Suns are riding some serious momentum coming into this game. A seven-game winning streak has propelled them to first in their division, with them sitting at an 11-6 record. Their most recent game was one of the season's most thrilling games so far. The 116-113 win over the Knicks was decided by a game-winning three by Devin Booker with only 1.7 seconds left on the clock. Booker drilled it over two defenders to seal the win. This three was the highlight of his 28-point, 11-assist night. With a loaded injury report for the Suns, he will be called upon again as the Suns continue their road trip with a stop in Toronto to face the Raptors.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Toronto Raptors have had the definition of an up-and-down year. Consistently floating around the .500 mark, the Raptors keep following wins with losses. This was the case as they looked like they were getting hot last week with a two-game win streak, all to be foiled by their current two-game losing streak. Their most recent loss was a 12-point beatdown by the Brooklyn Nets. In limited time, big man Chris Boucher put together quite the performance. In only 12 minutes, he tallied 13 points and finished with a team-high +/- of +8 for the night. Hopefully, for the Raptors, this effort can be duplicated along with the help of his teammates when the Suns come to town.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Raptors Odds

Phoenix Suns: -3 (-110)

Toronto Raptors: +3 (-110)

Over: 226.5 (-108)

Under: 226.5 (-112)

How to Watch Suns vs. Raptors

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Phoenix- AZFS Toronto- TSN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

It seems pretty apparent that the Phoenix Suns value quality over quantity. While they do not average anywhere close to the most three-pointers attempted per game, the efficiency with which they make these shots more than makes up for the lack of attempts. The Suns make 39.3% of their three-point attempts, ranking second in the NBA. With five players (Gordon, Booker, Allen, Durant, Eubanks) all carrying a 40.0% or better mark from distance, this team is never out of it because of their sharpshooters. Considering that the Raptors are allowing 12.4 made threes per game at a 36.7% shooting clip, the Suns shooters should have a field day from distance.

With or without Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, the Suns still have one of the best players in the NBA. Devin Booker. He has been on an absolute tear in November, as the Suns are 7-1 in his eight games. In these games, he is averaging 29.1 points, 9.0 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game. He has morphed into the true point guard this team desperately needed. This especially showed in the four double-double games he has had. With Booker playing at a level we have not seen, it is tough to imagine a struggling Raptors team finding a way to contain him.

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

Due to this Toronto Raptors team's sheer length and physicality, they have lived in the paint all season long. With the overwhelming majority of their roster being 6'5″ or taller, the Raptors have specifically thrived rebounding the ball on offense and getting second-chance points. The Raptors are sixth in the league in offensive rebounds, with 12.4 per game. This has led to an average of 13.9 second chance points per game and them ranking tenth in the league in points in the paint per game with 52.2. Sized up against a weakened Suns interior, it plays favorably into the Raptors' brand of basketball.

As mentioned earlier, injuries have been a prevalent theme for the Phoenix Suns throughout the early part of the season, and this game is no exception. Damion Lee, Bradley Beal, and Nassir Little have already been ruled out for the contest. In addition, Kevin Durant and Grayson Allen are listed as “Questionable” for this game. These guys' contributions, especially Durant, are nearly impossible to duplicate. With two members of Phoenix's big three banged up, the Raptors should be able to capitalize in a big way.

Final Suns-Raptors Prediction & Pick

Two teams going in opposite trajectories face in a big-time matchup. The Suns need to see their win streak go to seven to keep pace with the top teams in the highly competitive Western Conference. And the Raptors need a win to begin the climb back up to a .500 record. While this game means more to the Raptors and plays more in their favor at home, I am going with the Suns. The all-around shooting of this high-powered offense led by Devin Booker will lead the Suns to outscore the Raptors, who have had a tough time scoring over their past two games. This should be a close game with the Raptors defensive presence, but the Suns will prevail. Give me the Phoenix Suns in this one.

Final Suns-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -3 (-110)