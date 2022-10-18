Suns’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns are once again pursuing the franchise’s first NBA title. In 2020-21, they got very close but fell to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. Last season, Phoenix had the best record in the league at 64-18. Unfortunately, the last taste in fans’ mouths was sour due to a blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Despite how things ended last year, there were many reasons to celebrate in Phoenix. Deandre Ayton ended up staying with the team after a long offseason drama regarding his contract extension. Cameron Johnson became a reliable sixth man and is now a starter at the power forward position. Most importantly, Devin Booker had his best year in the NBA.

He averaged a career-high 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He also shot 46.6% from the field and a career-best 38.3% from beyond the arc. For his efforts, Booker was named to the All-NBA First Team, plus his third All-Star game.

Booker is still be the No. 1 option in Phoenix, but there is another player who could be a game-changer. Without him, it is unlikely the Suns would be competing with title aspirations.

Here is the Phoenix Suns’ X-factor for the 2022-23 season.

Phoenix Suns X-Factor: Mikal Bridges

If there was one player who had a breakout year for the Suns, it was Mikal Bridges. Although he did not get as much attention as Booker, Ayton and Chris Paul early in the season, the former Villanova Wildcat finished in the spotlight.

Bridges averaged 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He also shot 53.4% from the field and made 36.9% of his 3-point shots.

The small forward also cemented himself as one of the best defenders in the NBA. He finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting and was named First Team All-Defense.

In the playoffs, Bridges’ performances continued at a high level. He averaged 13.3 points, 4.7 boards and 2.8 assists while shooting at a 48-39-93 clip. Just like the regular season, Bridges’ biggest impact came as a defender. He recorded 1.1 steals and one block per game across 13 contests.

With Paul at age 37, his defensive and scoring abilities declined in 2021-22. The young players in Phoenix need to step up to keep the team competing at a championship level, and Bridges did just that last season. If the team wants to win a title with Paul as its starting point guard, Booker and the supporting cast must shine immediately.

Fortunately for the Suns, Bridges showed he is not a project anymore. Now, he is a reality in the league. With his elite defense, Phoenix should once again be in contention for the NBA championship. As a 3-and-D player, he allows Booker, Ayton and Paul to lead the offense, while Bridges guards the best opponents and hits few yet smart shots.

His durability is also a key asset of his game. Bridges notably appeared in all 82 games in 2021-22, extending his streak of not missing a game dating back to his college years. Bridges appeared in all 116 possible games for Villanova and has played in all 344 (regular season and postseason) games for the Suns.

Should he continue playing at a high level on both sides of the ball and not miss many games, fans can expect the Suns to be one of the best teams in the league. If there is a year that Phoenix can return to the NBA Finals, this is the one, especially if an X-factor like Bridges takes his game to another level.