It will be the third trip to the Super Bowl in four years for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Patrick Mahomes is the main attraction. It’s the big game, and we are here to share our Super Bowl 57 odds series and make a Patrick Mahomes prediction and pick.

Mahomes is back in the Super Bowl. Amazingly, it will be his third appearance in four years. You just cannot keep him down. Now, Mahomes will try for his second ring while also putting up some stats.

Here are the Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl 57 odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Super Bowl 57 Odds: Patrick Mahomes Odds

What Will Mahomes Throw First: Touchdown (-355) Interception (+270)

Mahomes Passing Yards

Over: 294.5 (-110)

Under: 294.5 (-110)

Mahomes Rushing Yards

Over: 19.5 (-104)

Under: 19.5 (-118)

Mahomes Passing Touchdowns

Over: 1.5 (-192)

Under: 1.5 (+154)

What Will Mahomes Throw First?

One would think that Mahomes is going to throw a touchdown on his first opportunity without questioning it. However, Mahomes faces yet another superior defense in the Super Bowl. You should also remember that Mahomes threw an interception before his two touchdowns in his Super Bowl 54 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Then, he did not even throw a touchdown in the Super Bowl 55 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both instances featured a great defense that hindered him at every turn. Now, he faces another great defense that can disrupt him and force him onto bad passes. It is also important to note that Mahomes is still not fully healthy. Therefore, it might affect his ability to make the plays we are used to seeing him make.

How Many Passing Yards Does Mahomes Get

Despite his ailment, Mahomes still can get the passing yards. Significantly, he passed for 326 yards in the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes would have crossed the 300-yard barrier had he stayed healthy against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Additionally, the line for the Super Bowl is 294.5. Mahomes did not pass for 294 or more in either Super Bowl. However, he also had the ability to run more in both contests. But this is also a situation where Mahomes might pass more because of the opponent and their ability to score. Therefore, this will be a great opportunity for Mahomes to cross the barrier and eclipse 294 for the first time in his Super Bowl appearances.

But you should expect Mahomes to pass for more yards, mainly due to his injury. Thus, you will see many pass attempts and a possibility for Mahomes to throttle the 300-yard mark.

How Many Rushing Yards Does Mahomes Get

Mahomes suffered an ankle injury against the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round game. But Mahomes stated that his ankle injury is feeling better and that it does not affect him as much as it did a couple of weeks ago. Regardless, Mahomes likely will not be jetting off on 40-yard rushes to try and move the chains. Betters should temper their expectations in this regard. Thus, look at the line that Vegas has given. The oddsmakers expect Mahomes to go under 19 yards on the ground. Unsurprisingly, he rushed for eight yards in the AFC Championship. A healthy Mahomes rushes for 25 yards at a minimum. Significantly, he rushed for 33 yards against the Bucs and 29 yards against the 49ers in those respective Super Bowls. If you feel that Mahomes has a fully functioning ankle, then the over would be a great bet. But you also must take into account that Mahomes and the Chiefs might not risk it in the biggest game of the year.

How Many Passing Touchdowns Does Mahomes Get

The oddsmakers believe Mahomes will throw for at least two touchdowns. However, he somehow only has two touchdown passes in two Super Bowl games. Mahomes tossed two against the 49ers and did not throw one against the Bucs. Also, those two touchdowns came late in the game on the heels of a collapse by the 49ers. When making this bet, you must think about whether you believe the Eagles will contain him and force the Chiefs into field-goal situations. Significantly, Mahomes will be the best quarterback the Eagles have faced all season. Mahomes threw for two touchdowns in each playoff game this year. Thus, barring a collapse, it is something you be able to bank on.

Final Patrick Mahomes Prediction & Pick

Mahomes will carry the Chiefs on his shoulders and do everything in his power to join the select few who have won multiple Super Bowl rings. Therefore, expect him to cross some barriers and get the job done.

Final Patrick Mahomes Prediction & Pick: Passing Yards Over: 294.5 (-110) and Rushing Yards Over: 19.5 (-104)