Despite sustaining an ankle injury in the AFC Divisional Round, Patrick Mahomes stunningly suited up and played during the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Championship win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, ahead of Super Bowl 57, Mahomes has no doubts that he’ll be ready to take the field in Arizona. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Mahomes provided an encouraging update on the ankle, indicating that he didn’t further aggravate his injury in the AFC Championship, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.

Mahomes said no reaggravation panthers ankle against Bengals. Just general soreness from a physical game."Other than that, I'm in a good spot." pic.twitter.com/yLszebtWJq — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) February 2, 2023

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid admitted that Mahomes’ ankle was “a little stiff” after the game, but that’s to be expected when playing through an injury of that nature, especially considering the lack of recovery time Mahomes had between the Divisional Round and AFC Championship. Mahomes appears to be all systems go with 10 days until kickoff of Super Bowl 57 in Glendale.

The same can’t be said for some of his receiving weapons, however. A trio of Chiefs wide receivers landed on the injury report on Thursday, including JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney, and Mecole Hardman. While Smith-Schuster and Toney figure to be available for the Super Bowl against the Eagles, Reid indicated it’d be a longshot for Hardman to suit up.

Fortunately for the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes’ injury appears to be heading in the right direction with the Super Bowl less than two weeks away.

Even on a lame ankle in the AFC Championship, Mahomes was able to throw for 326 yards and two touchdowns, so Chiefs fans should be feeling plenty optimistic about their superstar quarterback considering he hasn’t sustained any setbacks.