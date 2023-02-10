The Super Bowl is upon us and it’s time to talk about who is scoring the first touchdown of the game. Yes, we are presenting our Super Bowl LVII odds series while making a scoring props prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Super Bowl is a sensational event where people come together to watch two teams they likely do not cheer for. Moreover, it is also the king of betting events. We are here today to talk about the scoring props odds for four specific bets. Additionally, we will go over the likelihood of each case.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Super Bowl 57 Odds: Scoring Props Odds

First Touchdown: Running Back +175

Last Touchdown: Wide Receiver +185

Longest Touchdown Scored: Over 39.5 (-110)

Longest Touchdown Scored: Under 39.5 (-110)

Shortest Touchdown Scored: Over 1.5 Yards (+152)

Shortest Touchdown Scored: Under 1.5 Yards (-188)

Who Scores The First Touchdown?

The line for this favors the running back at the moment, barely by an inch. Significantly, the oddsmakers believe that a running back will score the first touchdown. It is an interesting prediction considering the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles do not have elite running backs. However, they do have running backs that can carry the ball in the trenches.

The Chiefs rely on a two-headed monster at the running back position. Isiah Pacheco leads them on the ground and through the linemen. Likewise, Jerrick Mckinnon is the ace in the hole when Patrick Mahomes needs to make a short pass in the open field. Clyde Edwards-Helaire will return. Now, the Chiefs have three options. The Eagles carry three running backs on their roster and utlize each of them. Significantly, Miles Sanders is the top dog here, and he scored the first touchdown four times this season. Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell will also get carries and could all threaten to score the first score.

But the Chiefs and Eagles also have elite players at other positions. Ultimately, Travis Kelce is the best tight end in football and is the man that leads the Chiefs on his back. Kelce has scored the first touchdown eight times this season and is the overwhelming favorite. However, Jalen Hurts has also been the sparkplug for Philadelphia by scoring the first touchdown on six occasions.

Kelce likely scores the first touchdown if the Chiefs get the ball in the red zone. However, if the Eagles are within the five-yard line, expect a designed run from Hurts.

Who Scores The Last Touchdown?

Teams that score the last touchdown usually win the game. However, it is not always the case. There could be a scenario where the last touchdown ties the game, and the team loses it on a field goal.

A wide receiver has the best odds of hitting this. Substantially, this happens because the team that has scored has opened up their passing game with a strong rushing attack. The Chiefs do not have elite playmakers but do have solid players catching passes from Mahomes. Moreover, Mercedes Valdes-Scantling, Juju Smith-Schuster, and Kadarius Toney are the options here. The Eagles have two of the best wide receivers in the game, with AJ Brown and Devonte Smith catching passes from Hurts. Ultimately, they can put a game away or tie it with a pass from Hurts that hits the mark.

Brown or Smith may likely score the last touchdown, especially if the Eagles are playing from behind. Conversely, it could be a touchdown from Hurts or even one from Mahomes that ices the game.

Longest Touchdown Scored

Will we see a long play in the Super Bowl? It is possible. However, many want to know if there will be a long touchdown. If you asked this a year ago about the Chiefs, the answer would be yes. However, Tyreek Hill no longer plays for the Chiefs.

But the Eagles have two fast receivers with Brown and Smith. Ultimately, both are capable of catching a pass from Hurts on the 35-yard line and taking it 65 yards to the house. The Chiefs only have one player that can do that based on skill alone, and that is Mckinnon. Regardless, Mahomes can still fling it across the field for a monster touchdown.

There likely will be a touchdown that exceeds 40 yards. However, if the defenses tighten up, it may be difficult to gain separation.

Shortest Touchdown Scored

The shortest touchdown will be factored on who gets to the goalline. Moreover, Hurts loves scoring at the goalline and has done this plenty of times this season. But will we see a short touchdown that a team scored from the half-yard line?

The shortest touchdown will be under a yard if someone makes an incredible tackle to send a player out of bounds. Or, there could be a situation where a team attempts to score on four tries.

Final Scoring Props Prediction and Pick

It should be an interesting game for betting. Subsequently, there will be plenty of winners and losers. But that is what makes prop betting exciting.

Final Scoring Props Prediction and Pick: Position to Score First Touchdown: Tight End +350, Position to Score Last Touchdown: Wide Receiver +185, Longest Touchdown Scored: Over 39.5 (-110), Shortest Touchdown Scored: Over 1.5 Yards (+152)