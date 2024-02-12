Stephen A. Smith loved Usher's performance

There were many reactions to Usher's halftime show during Super Bowl 58 between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, with many viewers not being fans, but Stephen A. Smith of ESPN took to X to say that he enjoyed it.

“Man, y'all say what the hell y'all want but @Usher done turned this Super Bowl Halftime Show the hell out. What a job! What a job! That was a damn good job!” Stephen A. Smith posted on X.

It was certainly a bit of a controversial take, as most of the people in the replies roasted Smith's opinion on the show. Usher had many guests in the show and it took many twists and turns. Regardless, Smith was a fan of Usher's performance, even though many others were not.

It will be interesting to follow the discourse surrounding the halftime show following the game and tomorrow, as people get to watch it again and form more opinions on it. As always, there will be fans of the halftime performance and detractors due to the type of music that is performed in the show.

Now, the focus turns to the rest of the game. The 49ers had a 10-3 lead at halftime, but now have surrendered that to the Chiefs, who have a 13-10 lead. It will be interesting to see if San Francisco can get things back on track in the second half. If not, Kyle Shanahan will be getting a lot of criticism from people like Stephen A. Smith tomorrow.