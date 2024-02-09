Let's take a look at the Deebo Samuel props for Super Bowl 58 MVP, and which ones are the best props that you should place your money on.

The highly anticipated Super Bowl 58 is just around the corner, and football fans are gearing up for an epic showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. As the teams prepare to face off, all eyes are on the players who will undoubtedly make a significant impact on the game. One such player is Deebo Samuel, the dynamic wide receiver for the 49ers.

Deebo Samuel has been a key playmaker for the 49ers throughout the season, showcasing his exceptional speed, agility, and catching ability. His versatility has been a nightmare for opposing defenses, as he is not only a threat in the passing game but also as a ball carrier. Samuel's ability to line up in the backfield and make explosive plays on end-around and jet sweeps has added a new dimension to the 49ers' offense.

In Super Bowl 58, Samuel is expected to be a focal point of the 49ers' game plan. His knack for gaining yards after the catch and breaking tackles makes him a dangerous weapon against the Chiefs' defense. Whether he's targeted downfield or utilized in creative run schemes, Samuel has the potential to be a game-changer for San Francisco.

As the anticipation builds for Super Bowl 58, football enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting to see how Deebo Samuel will leave his mark on the biggest stage in professional football. His electrifying style of play and ability to create explosive plays make him a player to watch when the 49ers take on the Chiefs in the quest for the championship. Let's take a look at the best Deebo Samuel props for Super Bowl 58.

Here are the Super Bowl 58 odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Super Bowl 58 Best Deebo Samuel Props Odds

Deebo Samuel 70+ Receiving Yards: +142

Deebo Samuel Over 4.5 Receptions: -122

Deebo Samuel 25+ Rushing Yards: +168

Deebo Samuel 70+ Receiving Yards

Deebo Samuel is poised to have 70+ receiving yards against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58. The Chiefs have struggled against opposing wide receivers, allowing 59 or more receiving yards 15 times and 67 or more yards 10 times. They have allowed 14 touchdown catches to wideouts. Deebo Samuel has recorded 59 or more receiving yards in 41% of his games, and in the nine games where he's played at least 50 snaps, he has gone over 58.5 receiving yards in five of them. With his yards-after-catch ability, Samuel poses a significant threat to the Chiefs' defense. Considering these statistics and the Chiefs' vulnerability to wide receivers, it is reasonable to expect Samuel to surpass 70 receiving yards in the Super Bowl. His receiving yards total for the game is set at 58.5, making it a favorable proposition for bettors.

Deebo Samuel Over 4.5 Receptions

Deebo Samuel is on pace to have 4.5+ receptions against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58. In the NFC Championship Game, Samuel led the team with eight receptions for 89 yards, showcasing his ability to be a primary target in the passing game. Samuel has been a key player for the San Francisco 49ers throughout the season, with 60 receptions in the regular season. The Chiefs' defense has shown vulnerability to wide receivers, having allowed 11 passing touchdowns to wide receivers during the season. This sets up a favorable opportunity for Samuel to make an impact in the Super Bowl.

Deebo Samuel 25+ Rushing Yards

Deebo Samuel is expected to exceed 25 rushing yards against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58. Throughout the season, Samuel has been a versatile playmaker, scoring five touchdowns through rushing. His ability to contribute in the running game has been a significant part of the 49ers' offensive strategy. Despite averaging 12.5 rushing yards per game over his last eleven games and exceeding 15 yards only three times, Samuel's dynamic skill set and the 49ers' creative play-calling make it likely that he will surpass 25 rushing yards in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs' rushing defense, which has allowed a generous 4.5 yards per carry, presents an opportunity for Samuel to capitalize on his rushing attempts.