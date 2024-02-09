We're here to share our Super Bowl 58 odds series, make a Travis Kelce Super Bowl 58 props prediction, and pick for the Big Game.

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58, and everyone is excited to see what Travis Kelce does with his famous girlfriend, Taylor Swift, in attendance. We're here to share our Super Bowl 58 odds series, make a Travis Kelce Super Bowl 58 props prediction, and pick for the Big Game.

Unless you have been under a rock for the last five months, you know who Kelce is. He is probably the best tight end in football. Now, he is even more famous because of his relationship with Swift. But this preview is about how we feel that Kelce will do in the Big Game. Kelce has been here multiple times before. He knows what to do. But can he pull another big effort and dominate the 49ers? Let's take a look.

Here are the Travis Kelce Super Bowl 58 odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Super Bowl 58 Odds: Travis Kelce Odds

Over 72.5 Yards: -110

Under 72.5 Yards: -110

Over 6.5 Receptions: -150

Under 6.5 Receptions: +122

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Travis Kelce Will Have Over 72.5 Yards

The spread is very high for Kelce because of his star treatment. Despite that, you have to remember that he only had five games with over 72.5 yards. Kelce was not particularly effective during the season at certain parts. Yet, as the playoffs rolled around, the switch turned on. Kelce suddenly started playing like his old self again. Amazingly, and not surprisingly, he was the best player on the field.

Kelce had seven receptions for 71 yards against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wildcard Game. Then, he had five receptions for 75 yards against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. Kelce then scorched the Baltimore Ravens for 11 catches for 116 yards in the AFC Championship. There is currently no one playing this game who is hotter than he is right now. Therefore, he is definitely capable of going off against the 49ers again.

If you want more proof, let's look at the last game he has had against the Niners. Kelce had six catches for 98 yards last season against the Niners last season.

Why Travis Kelce Will Have Under 72.5 Yards

But Kelce did not go off during Super Bowl 54. In fact, the Niners held him to just six receptions for 43 yards. You could tell they clamped down on him. That was the game Tyreek Hill essentially burned the secondary. The 49ers might try a similar plan, knowing the Chiefs don't have a play of Hill's caliber on the roster. Rashee Rice is good. But he is not at that level yet. Kelce might have trouble getting over 72 yards because there are not many weapons. Likewise, the 49ers pass rush will be all over Patrick Mahomes, making it challenging to find Kelce. They will also double him up.

Why Travis Kelce Will Have Over 6.5 Receptions

Kelce had just five games with over 6.5 receptions. Ultimately, he also had four games where he caught exactly six passes. Remember that the Chiefs don't have many weapons. While that could work against them, it may also open up more chances for Kelce.

Kelce will face double teams. Even if he does, he has the capability to break free and make catches completely. Kelce is one of the best tight ends in history and will be able to make the tough plays. This will enable him to garner at least seven receptions.

Kelce has already done it twice in these playoffs. He had seven receptions against the Dolphins and 11 receptions against the Ravens. The Ravens were allegedly one of the best defenses in football, and Kelce had no problem torching him. He is a special player and can absolutely shred a defense, regardless of how good it is.

Why Travis Kelce Will Have Under 6.5 Receptions

Kelce may just miss out on the six receptions. If you believe that the Chiefs will run the ball effectively, then that means you probably believe that Mahomes won't need to throw to Kelce that much. Or, Mahomes could connect with Kelce on big plays, which results in more yards but fewer receptions. Kelce had three games like that this season. It is very possible that he gets four big plays and two small plays, and that is it.

Final Travis Kelce Props Prediction & Pick

Sam LaPorta just went off for nine receptions for 97 yards against the 49ers. This is Kelce. He will be the top target. Unless the 49ers have the perfect defensive plan for him, he will get his passes. Expect Kelce to perform well on the big stage.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Travis Kelce Props Prediction & Pick: Over 72.5 Yards (-110), Over 6.5 Receptions (-150)