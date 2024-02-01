Surely he'll do a great job for the big game.

Want to hear SpongeBob sing? You'll get a chance on Super Bowl Sunday.

Our favorite animated character under the sea will perform Sweet Victory, Nickelodeon announced Thursday.

Regarding details, this will be a shining moment for the yellow sponge.

“For the first-time ever, characters from SpongeBob SquarePants will join the telecast live, with an animated SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke) joining CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson and play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle live in the booth to call the game,” the announcement reads. “Sandy Cheeks (voiced by Carolyn Lawrence) will make her sideline reporting debut, while Larry the Lobster (voiced by Mr. Lawrence) provides live commentary.”

Plus, there's more. “NFL Slimetime's Young Dylan and Dylan Schefter will also report live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada,” the news release adds. “Dora the Explorer (voiced by Diana Zermeño) and Boots (voiced by Asher Colton Spence) help explain penalty calls during the game.”

As for SquarePants singing, “Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom will feature a can't-miss opening segment from Allegiant Stadium re-creating SpongeBob's iconic Sweet Victory performance.”

It also states that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will make an appearance.

All shenanigans begin on Monday, Feb. 5, at 7 pm with SpongeBob's Super Bowl Party. From there, you can catch NFL Slimetime ‘Super Bowl Preview' on Wednesday, Feb 7 at 7:30 pm. Then, the big game on Sunday starts at 11:30 am with coverage. There'll be a highlight show on Monday and a post-Super Bowl show of NFL Slimetime on Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 7:30 pm.

So, get ready to hear SpongeBob belt out some songs. The Super Bowl will be here soon.