Usher is set to perform in the Super Bowl 58 halftime show. Here's everything you need to know.

Nearly every year, the Super Bowl is the most-watched television broadcast in the United States. It is the nation's biggest sporting event, and nearly everyone tunes in to watch. It is not just football fans that catch the game, though. Millions are interested in something else: the halftime show. The Super Bowl halftime show is considered the biggest show an artist can perform in, and the festivities are always extravagant.

Expectations get bigger and bigger for the halftime show every year, and this year's Super Bowl halftime show is not expected to disappoint. So, who is performing at halftime in Super Bowl 58, and what can fans expect?

When and where is Super Bowl 58?

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will play each other in a rematch from Super Bowl 54. Hosting the Super Bowl is a massive deal, and this year, the game will be at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. The game is on Sunday, Feb. 11, and kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET. This year, the halftime show will be presented by Apple Music.

Allegiant Stadium was opened in 2020, making it tied for the newest stadium in the NFL. It has a capacity of 65,000 people, but it is expandable to fit up to 71,835.

Who is performing during halftime at Super Bowl 58?

The Conference Championships are over, and we officially know who will be playing during the game for Super Bowl LVIII. The 49ers will take on the Chiefs, but for many, who will be playing at halftime is the more important question.

Usher is the performer who got the honor of playing at halftime this year. Usher is an R&B legend with classics like “My Boo,” “DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love,” and “Yeah!”

While this will be Usher's first time headlining the show, it will not be the first time that he picked up the microphone for a Super Bowl halftime performance. Usher made a guest appearance for the Black Eyed Peas during Super Bowl XLV. Now, Usher will be the main event, although he has not released many details on what his show will look like.

The set list is unknown for the halftime show, but you can expect Usher to deliver regardless of what he sings. Usher also hasn't leaked who are the guest stars, if any, that will make the show come alive. It is common for guests to make appearances during the Super Bowl halftime show, but it is not a guarantee. Just last year, Rihanna performed without any guest appearances.

While the status of any guest appearances is unknown for the halftime show, there will be plenty of legends performing at other points in the evening. Reba McEntire, the Country Music Hall of Famer, will be performing the National Anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” prior to the game. Additionally, Post Malone will sing “America the Beautiful,” and Andra Day will sing “Life Every Voice and Sing,” a song that is often called the Black National Anthem. The three songs have been performed prior to the Super Bowl in each of the last three years.