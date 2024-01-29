Tickets for the Super Bowl are highly sought after, so how much will it cost to go to Super Bowl LVIII between the 49ers and Chiefs?

The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event of the year in the United States. The NFL's championship game is usually the most watched television broadcast in the United States every year. Tons of fans tune in to watch the Super Bowl game, halftime show, and commercials, but there is one thing better than watching the game on TV, and that is watching it in person. The Super Bowl is always filled with big-time celebrities and die-hard football fans, and there are tons of extracurriculars outside of the game itself that make Super Bowl weekend a party worth celebrating at. Here is a look at the ticket prices for Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

When and where is Super Bowl LVIII?

For the first time ever, the Super Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Having such a massive event in a place like Las Vegas, Nevada, is a big deal, and Sin City is sure to deliver. The game will be on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

How much will it cost to go to the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is much more than just a football game. It also features several other forms of entertainment, including one of the biggest musical performances in the world in the halftime show, which this year will be performed by Usher. Because of that, ticket prices to attend the big game are expensive.

The cheapest tickets in the entire arena, according to Vivid Seats, are going to set you back $6,668. Those seats are going to land you as far up and as far away from the action as you can get in Allegiant Stadium. The Super Bowl is not the best bang for your buck, because any seats in the top bowl are likely going to cost between $7,000 and $9,000.

To get down to the lower bowl is going to be expensive. Tickets in the lower bowl range from $10,000 to $20,000. Tickets available in the west and east suits are outrageously expensive, as they are going for over $40,000. The most expensive seats in the stadium are listed at $49,639. Ticket prices are similar on SeatGeek and StubHub.

Tickets are going fast, and a number of seats are reserved for the teams playing in the game, so if you are willing to fork over what it will cost to go to the Super Bowl, you better do it soon.

Chiefs and 49ers history in the Super Bowl

The Chiefs and 49ers have become two of the best and winningest Super Bowl teams, but they have done it in very different ways. The 49ers have five Super Bowl wins to their name in seven appearances, but all of those wins came in the '80s and '90s. They lost the Super Bowl in 2012 (Super Bowl XLVII) and, most recently, in 2019. That 2019 loss was to none other than the Kansas City Chiefs, which will make Super Bowl LVIII a rematch from Super Bowl LIV.

Even with the two recent Super Bowl losses, San Francisco still has the second most Super Bowl wins in the NFL. A win against the Chiefs would tie them for the league lead in that aspect. Their wins came in Super Bowls XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV, and XXIX.

While a lot of the 49ers' success came decades ago, the current iteration of the Chiefs is in the midst of a dynasty. Kansas City has now made the Super Bowl in four of the last six seasons. They won Super Bowls LIV (over the 49ers) and LVII (over the Philadelphia Eagles), while their recent Super Bowl loss was to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. Last year's win over the Eagles is considered to be one of the most exciting Super Bowls ever.

Before their recent success, the Chiefs were not the powerhouse that we have come to know. The team lost Super Bowl I before winning Super Bowl IV, but then they went on a 49-year Super Bowl drought.

Super Bowl LVIII is a legacy game. Not only is it a rematch from Super Bowl LIV, but both of these teams are two of the most prestigious in the sport, and a win would be huge for separating themselves from the rest of the pack.