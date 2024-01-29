Here's everything you need to know about the Las Vegas hosting of the Super Bowl between the 49ers and Chiefs...

The Super Bowl is the biggest game of the year in the NFL, so hosting it is obviously a big deal. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face each other in Super Bowl LVIII, and they will do so in a venue that has never before hosted a Super Bowl.

In this article, we will look at where the 58th Super Bowl will be this year, as well as who has hosted the NFL championship before.

Where is Super Bowl LVIII?

Super Bowl 58 will be at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The stadium is the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, and it is tied for the newest stadium in the NFL, as it was first used in the 2020 season.

This will be the first time that Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Valley have served as host for the Super Bowl. The Raiders, who were formerly located in Oakland, Los Angeles, and then Oakland again, moved to Las Vegas in 2020.

History of Super Bowl venues

The Super Bowl has been played 58 times, so plenty of venues have had a chance to host the NFL's biggest game. NFL owners decide where future Super Bowls will be played at, and they have always been played in a metropolitan area where an NFL team is located. In the early days of the league, that meant that Super Bowl venues were sometimes located in a stadium that an NFL team didn't play at, but now, Super Bowls are always in the stadium of an NFL team.

To host a Super Bowl, a venue/city must meet a number of requirements. Among those include a minimum of 70,00 seats in the stadium, an average game day temperature of at least 50 °F (unless the stadium has a roof), room for the NFL Experience and Gameday Experience, and enough hotel spaces to meet at least 35% of the stadium's capacity within close proximity of the stadium. There are other requirements for a city/stadium to host as well, including suitable practice facilities and at least 35,000 parking spots within a mile of the stadium.

Once Allegiant Stadium officially hosts the Super Bowl, there will have been 16 different metropolitan areas and 27 different stadiums that have hosted the Super Bowl. The Miami metropolitan area has hosted the most Super Bowls, with the big game taking place there on 11 different occasions. Hard Rock Stadium has been the venue for six of those Super Bowls, making it the second-most played at venue for the Super Bowl. The most played at venue is Caesars Superdome, which has hosted seven times but will have the game for an eighth time next season. The Orange Bowl and the Rose Bowl have hosted the game more than any other non-NFL team stadiums, as the Super Bowl has been to each of those spots five times.

Allegiant Stadium will be joining SoFi Stadium, Mercedez-Benz Stadium, U.S. Bank Stadium, Levi's Stadium, MetLife Stadium, Lucas Oil Stadium, AT&T Stadium, Ford Field, Alltel Stadium, Sun Devil Stadium, Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Stanford Stadium, Pontiac Silverdome, and Rice Stadium as the venues to host the Super Bowl exactly one time.

Super Bowl I was played at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. After Allegiant Stadium hosts the game between the Chiefs and 49ers this year, the next three venues will be Caesars Superdome, Levi's Stadium, and SoFi Stadium.