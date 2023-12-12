In the Turkish Super Lig Ankaragucu's president, Faruk Koca, physically assaulted referee Halil Umut Meler on the pitch

In a shocking turn of events, the Turkish Super Lig witnessed disgraceful scenes as Ankaragucu's president, Faruk Koca, physically assaulted referee Halil Umut Meler on the pitch, reported by GOAL. The appalling incident unfolded after Ankaragucu conceded a last-minute equalizer, resulting in a 1-1 draw against Rizespor.

The distressing video captured the moment when President Koca stormed onto the pitch and punched Referee Meler to the ground. The official, visibly injured with a black eye, was subjected to further kicks while lying on the turf, creating an alarming spectacle at Eryaman Stadium.

Ankaragücü Başkanı Faruk Koca'nın Halil Umut Meler'e saldırdığı anlar. pic.twitter.com/6zUELDZsVN — BurakSakinOl (@buraktut_) December 11, 2023

The Turkey Football Federation swiftly responded to the incident, announcing an extraordinary meeting to address the shocking attack on the referee. President Koca, who reportedly required hospital treatment, is set to face detention procedures after receiving medical care, according to Turkey's Minister of Internal Affairs, Ali Yerlikaya.

The severity of the assault has prompted widespread condemnation, including a statement from Turkey's President Recep Erdogan. He expressed strong disapproval of the attack, emphasizing the principles of peace and brotherhood in sports. President Erdogan affirmed that violence has no place in Turkish sports, pledging that such incidents will not be tolerated.

Referee Halil Umut Meler, a prominent figure in Turkish officiating, officiates international games for FIFA and holds a position on UEFA‘s elite official list. The assault on him has sparked concerns about the safety of officials in football matches.

As the football community awaits the outcome of the Turkey Football Federation's meeting, President Koca is likely to face significant repercussions for his reprehensible actions, marking a dark chapter in Turkish football history.