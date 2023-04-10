Could we see Jack Black crooning “Peaches” at next year’s Oscars ceremony? The chances of it just improved a whole lot with the recent announcement of the eligibility of The Super Mario Bros. Movie‘s power ballad.

Variety has exclusively reported that “Peaches” will be eligible for submission in the Best Original Song category at next year’s Oscars.

The song perfectly encapsulates the character of Bowser (voiced by Black). He’s in love with Princess Peach (Anya Taylor Joy), a woman with no interest in the King of the Koopas.

Universal even released an official music video for the song which incorporates shots from the original scene in the film, including Bowser sitting at a piano, belting out the word “peaches” repeatedly as holographic images of Princess Peach appear in the background. It’s campy and 80s to the max and exactly what Super Mario Bros. was looking for.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is an origin story of sorts for Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) and has been a smash hit upon opening last weekend. Over the course of its five-day holiday weekend, the film broke the record for the highest opening ever for an animated film.

This wouldn’t be the first time Universal has made a strong pitch for one of their songs and Oscars consideration. Sing 2 utilized U2’s greatest hits and even featured an original song by the Irish band, “Your Song Saved My Life.” It was the first new U2 song in a couple of years at that point but ultimately wasn’t enough to get nominated. Does “Peaches” have a better chance? We’ll find out next awards season.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in theaters now.