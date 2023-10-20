Need help looking for all the Super Mario Bros Wonder Badge locations? To reach the end, and all the secrets available, you might need to use the badges in your arsenal to navigate some of the levels. So, to help all the players out, we created a list of all badges and their locations. Additionally, we briefly mentioned their effects, though you can check our Badge Guide for the best badges to use.

Super Mario Bros Wonder Guide – All Badge Locations

Action Badge Locations:

BADGE NAMEEFFECTLOCATION
Parachute CapPress R in mid-air to floatPipe Rock Plateau – Poplin Badge House (Free)
Fast DashDash faster than usualWorld 4 Poplin Shop – 10 Flower Coins
Grappling VineUse a grappling vine to stick to wallsComplete Grappling Vine Challenge 1
Timed High JumpTimed consecutive jumps launch you higher than usualWorld 4 Poplin Shop – 100 Flower Coins
Floating High JumpHigher Jump + briefly float in mid-airComplete Floating High Jump 1 Challenge in World 2
Crouching High JumpCrouch and charge your next jump to go higherComplete Crouching High Jump 1 Challenge in World 3
Dolphin KickGet a brief burst of speed underwater (breaks walls too)Complete Dolphin Kick 1 Challenge in Petal Isles
Wall-Climb JumpJump against a wall, allowing you to jump straight up onceComplete Wall Climb Jump 1 Challenge in World 1
Boosting Spin JumpPlayer receives an additional jump mid-airComplete Float Spin 1 Challenge in Petal Isles

Booster Badge Locations:

BADGE NAMEEFFECTLOCATION
Coin RewardEarn coins for defeating enemiesWorld 1 Poplin Shop – 30 Flower Coins
Safety BouncePlayer gets one free bounce of dangerous surfaces (lava, poison, etc.)World 2 Poplin Shop – 100 Flower Coins
Add ! BlocksAdds ! blocks to courses, providing all sorts of benefitsWorld 2 Poplin Shop – 10 Flower Coins
Auto Super MushroomStarts any course with a Super Mushroom power upWorld 1 – Complete Wiggler Race Mountaineering (Beat Wiggler)
Rhythm JumpReceive coins for rhythmic jumpingWorld 4 – Complete Course “1,2,3, Jump! Ninji Dancers”
SensorHelps player identify nearby secret itemsWorld 5 Poplin – 1 Flower Coin
Coin MagnetAll nearby coins gravitate towards playerWorld 6 Poplin Shop – 600 Flower Coins
All Elephant PowerAny power up gives player the Elephant ability(Post-Game) – Poplin Shop – 100 Flower Coins
All Fire PowerAny power up gives player the Fire Power ability(Post-Game) – Poplin Shop – 100 Flower Coins
All Bubble PowerAny power up gives player the Bubble Power ability(Post-Game) – Poplin Shop – 100 Flower Coins
All Drill PowerAny power up gives player the Drill Power ability(Post-Game) – Poplin Shop – 100 Flower Coins

Expert Badges Locations:

BADGE NAMEEFFECTLOCATION
InvisibilityMakes player invisibleWorld 4 – Complete Invisibility Challenge
Jet RunInfinite Dashing + mid-air run briefly when dashing off platformWorld 1 – Complete Jet Run Challenge
Sound Off?Hear strange voices…(Post-Game) Complete The Final Test Wonder Gauntlet
Spring FeetPlayer bounces non-stop throughout the courseWorld 2 – Complete Spring Feet 1 Challenge
And that wraps it up for this Super Mario Bros Wonder Badge Locations guide. Make sure to collect Flower Coins as you navigate your way through the Flower Kingdom, so you can buy any Badges you still need to collect. Additionally, some badges can only be obtained after the main story. So be sure to finish that up before you decide to 100% the game.

If you want to learn more about what each badge does and all the categories, check out our dedicated badges guide.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder launched today exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. The game received critical acclaim from multiple review sites and is the first new 2D Mario platformer since Super Mario Bros U for the Wii U in 2012.

