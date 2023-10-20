Need help looking for all the Super Mario Bros Wonder Badge locations? To reach the end, and all the secrets available, you might need to use the badges in your arsenal to navigate some of the levels. So, to help all the players out, we created a list of all badges and their locations. Additionally, we briefly mentioned their effects, though you can check our Badge Guide for the best badges to use.

Super Mario Bros Wonder Guide – All Badge Locations

Action Badge Locations:

BADGE NAME EFFECT LOCATION Parachute Cap Press R in mid-air to float Pipe Rock Plateau – Poplin Badge House (Free) Fast Dash Dash faster than usual World 4 Poplin Shop – 10 Flower Coins Grappling Vine Use a grappling vine to stick to walls Complete Grappling Vine Challenge 1 Timed High Jump Timed consecutive jumps launch you higher than usual World 4 Poplin Shop – 100 Flower Coins Floating High Jump Higher Jump + briefly float in mid-air Complete Floating High Jump 1 Challenge in World 2 Crouching High Jump Crouch and charge your next jump to go higher Complete Crouching High Jump 1 Challenge in World 3 Dolphin Kick Get a brief burst of speed underwater (breaks walls too) Complete Dolphin Kick 1 Challenge in Petal Isles Wall-Climb Jump Jump against a wall, allowing you to jump straight up once Complete Wall Climb Jump 1 Challenge in World 1

Boosting Spin Jump Player receives an additional jump mid-air Complete Float Spin 1 Challenge in Petal Isles

Booster Badge Locations:

BADGE NAME EFFECT LOCATION Coin Reward Earn coins for defeating enemies World 1 Poplin Shop – 30 Flower Coins Safety Bounce Player gets one free bounce of dangerous surfaces (lava, poison, etc.) World 2 Poplin Shop – 100 Flower Coins Add ! Blocks Adds ! blocks to courses, providing all sorts of benefits World 2 Poplin Shop – 10 Flower Coins Auto Super Mushroom Starts any course with a Super Mushroom power up World 1 – Complete Wiggler Race Mountaineering (Beat Wiggler) Rhythm Jump Receive coins for rhythmic jumping World 4 – Complete Course “1,2,3, Jump! Ninji Dancers” Sensor Helps player identify nearby secret items World 5 Poplin – 1 Flower Coin Coin Magnet All nearby coins gravitate towards player World 6 Poplin Shop – 600 Flower Coins All Elephant Power Any power up gives player the Elephant ability (Post-Game) – Poplin Shop – 100 Flower Coins All Fire Power Any power up gives player the Fire Power ability (Post-Game) – Poplin Shop – 100 Flower Coins

All Bubble Power Any power up gives player the Bubble Power ability (Post-Game) – Poplin Shop – 100 Flower Coins

All Drill Power Any power up gives player the Drill Power ability (Post-Game) – Poplin Shop – 100 Flower Coins

Expert Badges Locations:

BADGE NAME EFFECT LOCATION Invisibility Makes player invisible World 4 – Complete Invisibility Challenge Jet Run Infinite Dashing + mid-air run briefly when dashing off platform World 1 – Complete Jet Run Challenge Sound Off? Hear strange voices… (Post-Game) Complete The Final Test Wonder Gauntlet

Spring Feet Player bounces non-stop throughout the course World 2 – Complete Spring Feet 1 Challenge

And that wraps it up for this Super Mario Bros Wonder Badge Locations guide. Make sure to collect Flower Coins as you navigate your way through the Flower Kingdom, so you can buy any Badges you still need to collect. Additionally, some badges can only be obtained after the main story. So be sure to finish that up before you decide to 100% the game.

If you want to learn more about what each badge does and all the categories, check out our dedicated badges guide.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder launched today exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. The game received critical acclaim from multiple review sites and is the first new 2D Mario platformer since Super Mario Bros U for the Wii U in 2012.

