Badges are a brand new feature in the Super Mario Bros. series, and they make their debut Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Badges give your players a special ability to help you navigate the Flower Kingdom with more ease. So, in order to help players, we created a list of all badges in Super Mario Bros. Wonder., as well as the best ones to use in-game.

Super Mario Bros Wonder Guide – All Badges in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

All currently known badges in Super Mario Bros. Wonder so far:

Parachute Cap While in mid-air, press R or shake the controller to open your hat and float slowly downward

Wall-Climb Jump Jump against a wall and press B to jump straight up once

Dolphin Kick While underwater, press R or shake the controller to unleash a brief burst of speed. Additionally, you break through blocks too.

Timed High Jump Time consecutive jumps just right to jump higher than usual. You'll even jump high on sand

Crouching High Jump Crouch and charge up power to jump higher than usual

Floating High Jump Jump higher than usual and momentarily float

Grappling Vine Shoot vines in mid-air to get to those hard-to-reach distances

Safety Bounce Recover from falling into dangerous surfaces such as lava or poison. Overall, you only get to land once before needing to return to the surface.

Sensor Player begins to glow when closer to an important item

Coin Magnet All nearby coins instantly move towards the player

Invisibility Makes player invisible

Jet Run Infinite dashing. Additionally, player gets to run mid-air for a brief moment

Coin Reward Earn coins for defeating enemies



When Super Mario Bros. Wonder launches, we plan to have a full list of all Badges available in the game.

In Super Mario Bros Wonder Guide – Best Badges To Use & When To Use Them

Only one badge can be equipped per course, so you need to choose one that suits the needs of the course itself. Overall, every Badge in Mario Bros. Wonder has its uses. However, a few seem to be more helpful than others, depending on what goal you're going for.

Coin Collecting:

Personally, we recommend either the Coin Magnet or Parachute Cap. Whenever you reach those coins that you just can't reach, the Magnet badge should help you get them. The Parachute Cap seems useful in any situation where coins are horizontally spaced out. Sometimes getting all those coins in one jump seems impossible. Thankfully, the Parachute Cap provides use for both coin collecting and platforming.

The Coin Reward Badge is nice, but each level in a Mario game typically comes with a ton of them. It might be nice if you're looking to get an extra life quickly and just need a few coins to get over the hump.

Sensor might be useful when searching for purple coins. However, once more guides and 100% walkthroughs come out, the Sensor Badge might not be so useful once everyone knows where everything is. However, for your first play-through, you might want to use it just in case.

Platforming:

For general platforming, we prefer the Grappling Vine and Floating High Jump. The former feels like it's going to save a lot of players, especially on any vertical maps that require you to go up. Floating High Jump generally just keeps you off the ground and advancing through the levels. We think it should be helpful on levels where enemies dominate the ground level.

Additionally, Parachute Cap, as mentioned before, also seems very helpful in regular stages. Furthermore, it should be a good badge to use for levels where the platforms are far apart.

Underwater Courses:

Dolphin Kick is the best badge for underwater courses, obviously. Being able to swim faster while breaking through walls should make those levels a breeze. There is really no reason not to have at least one player equip it while playing together.

Castle Courses:

Safety Bounce should be a must-use in any Castle maps brimming with lava. Overall, this badge should be particularly useful to players who struggle on Castle level. Considering almost every final level in Mario Bros. games seems to have lava, this might be the most useful badge at the end of the game.

And that wraps it up for this guide. Super Mario Bros Wonder drops this week, with a chance to be a fresh and new experience that sets itself apart from its predecessors. We hope you enjoy playing the game and using all the different badges.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.