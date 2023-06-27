Super Mario and Oreo will be having an epic and tasty collaboration soon, encouraging players to collect all marked Oreo cookies.

Sound on! OREO cookies are getting a limited edition Super Mario makeover! Which design is your favorite? #SuperMarioOREO Learn more:https://t.co/BR8z0iqSoT pic.twitter.com/vRwhgZgctE — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 26, 2023

Nintendo recently announced the details of its upcoming collab between Super Mario and Oreo. Much like Oreo's previous collaboration with Xbox, the limited edition Oreos will have Super Mario icons on them. There are a total of sixteen designs that players can collect:

Mario

Luigi

Toad

Yoshi

Fire Flower

Super Mushroom

Coin

Super Star

Spiny

Piranha Plant

Koopa Troopa

Blooper

Boo

Goomba

BowserJr.

Bowser

Interested buyers can start pre-ordering the cookies today, June 26, 2023, via the pre-order website.

It's important to note, however, that these cookies are not guaranteed to be in each pack. The packs are filled at random and as such people may have to buy multiple packs to collect all 16 designs. In fact, the Bowser-embossed cookies are the hardest to find. Additionally, people may notice that Princess Peach is not among the designs players can collect. This is intended, as there is an event that will be happening alongside the collab.

On July 10, the event involving the special cookies will go live. Players must defeat Bowser by participating in a special challenge. To join, players must balance the Bowser cooking on the rim of a glass of milk. Then, they must start stacking as many hero-embossed cookies on top of it as they can. This likely refers to the Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Yoshi cookies. The challenge ends until Bowser is defeated, or in this case, once the cookies fall into the milk.

Players must also take a video of themselves participating in this challenge. This event starts on July 10, 2023, with more information to become available on the event website as the date approaches. The special Super Mario Oreo cookies will also become available in retailers nationwide on that date. Oreo might even reveal a surprise for the fans who rose up to the challenge and defeated Bowser.

That's all the information we have about the upcoming collab between Super Mario and Oreo. We will be sure to update you once more information becomes available. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.