Xbox is teaming up with Oreo for a promotion that lets players buy specially-made Oreo cookies and unlock various game skins.

(Xbox Wire) Microsoft has teamed up with Oreo for Xbox-themed Oreo cookies. 🍪 These special cookie packs unlock Oreo-themed Xbox skins for Halo Infinite, Sea of Thieves, and Forza Horizon 5 Available in 22 countries on January 16thhttps://t.co/1GRrdcwa89pic.twitter.com/G292xSn6Ec — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84_) January 9, 2023

In a move people most likely did not expect, Xbox is partnering up with Oreo (yes, the cookie) for a limited-time promotion. People can buy specially-made cookies with Xbox markings on them. These markings vary from the A, B, X, and Y buttons, to the Xbox Logo, and even a directional arrow. These cookies are available starting January 2023 and will be available while supplies last.

There is, however, another part to this collaboration. Players don’t just get custom designs on their cookies. They can also unlock unique Oreo-inspired skins in various Xbox games. Specifically, there are three games in total where players can get skins. The games are Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, and Halo Infinite. In Forza Horizon 5, players can get a 2009 Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster “Oreo Edition”. In Sea of Thieves, they unlock a special black and white color scheme for their ships and sails. Finally, in Halo Infinite, players unlock a blue and white color scheme for their armor. Claiming the skins start on January 16, 2023.

There is, however, a catch to this. The promo is only available in 22 countries in Europe. You can use the website to check if your country is part of the promotion. That means that if you live in the US, or in other parts of the world, you will not be able to buy the cookies. Not only that, but you can’t even claim the codes to get the in-game skins.

Under normal circumstances, anyway. There are reports all over the world of players who were able to claim the skins for their games even outside of Europe. Not only that, but they were able to claim the skins way ahead of January 16. If you want to learn how to do it, don’t worry. Just stay tuned for our guide so that you can also do it outside of Europe.

That’s all the information we have about the ongoing Xbox and Oreo cookies promotions. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.