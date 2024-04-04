DC Studios' Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has found its director in Craig Gillespie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The filmmaker will join DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn (also directing Superman) and Andy Muschietti as the directors who will build out DC's slate of films. DC Studios is a Warner Bros. division headed by Gunn and his co-CEO Peter Safran. The script was written by Ana Nogueira.
Supergirl gets Beyoncé's Superbowl director
The new Supergirl is House of the Dragon's young Rhaenyra Targaryen, Milly Alcock, aka Kara Zor-El, Superman's cousin. The film takes inspiration from the comic written by Tom King and drawn by Bilquis Evely. The storyline will be a departure from the CW Supergirl series which starred Melissa Benoist and ran for six seasons.
Early in 2023, Gunn said, “We will see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl, raised on a rock, a chip off of Krypton, and who watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life and then come to Earth.”
Gillespie is known for directing the Disney live-action movie 2021's Cruella. He also directed the Margot Robbie-starrer 2017's I, Tonya and the TV mini-series Pam and Tommy. In 2023, he directed Dumb Money about regular people who disrupted investment markets by turning GameStop into the world's hottest company. He most recently directed Beyoncé's Superbowl LVIII Verizon ad.
Aside from Supergirl, the filmmaker currently has three projects in various stages of pre-production: the sequel to Cruella, 42.6 Years starring Adam Samberg and Jean Smart, and the TV series Your Friends and Neighbors with Jon Hamm and Olivia Munn.
Supergirl doesn't have a release date yet. Meanwhile, DC Studios is currently in production with Superman, which will be its first feature film.
It seems DC's first female superhero is in good hands with Gillespie. His most recent works have involved female leads so the hope (at least mine) is that he knows how to portray women in both glorious and tragic situations. Since Gunn has insisted that this take on Supergirl will be different from the human-raised Kara we've seen on screen, I think her character would be darker and pessimistic — however, not just a foil to her cousin who is all about truth, justice and the American way.