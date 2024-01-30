Sounds like it was meant to be.

Now that we know the new Supergirl will be Milly Alcock, DC co-boss James Gunn is patting himself on the back.

He revealed that she was his first pick for the part, Deadline reports. And he got his wish.

James Gunn's first choice for Supergirl was Milly Alcock

The DCU mastermind posted about his choice on Threads. There, he wrote, “In case you missed this exciting news yesterday. Strangely, Milly was the FIRST person I brought up to Peter [Safra] for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics.”

He added, “I was watching House of the Dragon & thought she might have the edge, grace & authenticity we needed for the DCU's Supergirl. And now here we are. Life is wild sometimes.”

Alcock has to be feeling pretty good about now. She'll be in the lead role in a new movie called Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

“This is a very different type of Supergirl,” Gunn said, according to The Wrap. “In our [film], we see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from, you know, the time he's an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock chip-off of Krypton and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl and is much more hardcore. She's not exactly the Supergirl we're used to seeing.”

Milly Alcock beat Meg Donnelly and Emilia Jones for the iconic part.

We'll see what comes of the new movie and leading actress, as James Gunn can now start production very soon.