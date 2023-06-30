Just recently, James Gunn went out and confirmed that David Corenswet is going to play the Man of Steel in Superman:Legacy while Rachel Brosnahan will portray Lois Lane. After less than a decade of frustrating box office performances and lackluster projects, the new DC universe is turning over a new leaf, starting with the casting of these two. Brosnahan, in particular, is a name not everybody will recognize at first sight. We take a look below at who this actress is and what to expect from her in the near future.

Who is Superman: Legacy's Rachel Brosnahan?

Born on July 2, 1990 to parents who worked in children's publishing, Rachel Brosnahan grew up in Illinois with three other siblings. Her career started in high school when she was given the role of Lisa in 2009's The Unborn. Brosnahan would go on to appear in different shows at that time, including The Good Wife, Grey's Anatomy, Gossip Girl, and In Treatment. Also, she would bag two recurring roles in 2014's The Blacklist and Black Box.

But before those two shows, Brosnahan was cast as Rachel Posner in Netflix's critically-acclaimed House of Cards. Initially cast for just two episodes, showrunner Beau Willimon expanded her character's story well past the first season. Her performance in this Netflix series earned Brosnahan a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

In 2016, Brosnahan appeared in Crisis in Six Scenes, a Woody Allen series created for Amazon Prime. The new Lois Lane was cast alongside Miley Cyrus and Elaine May. A year later, Brosnahan followed up with another project for Prime Video, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The series revolved around Midge Maisel, a Jewish housewife set during the 50s who becomes a stand-up comedian when her marriage breaks down.

Throughout the five seasons this series aired in the last six years, Brosnahan would be given the distinction of winning an Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, two from the Golden Globe, two from the Screen Actors Guild, and another two from the Critics' Choice Television.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

From there, Brosnahan's star would go on a meteoric rise as she starred in The Courier with Benedict Cumberbatch and I'm Your Woman with Arinzé Kene in 2020. Her other projects during the turn of the decade also include Dead for a Dollar and The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window in 2023, right before Brosnahan was announced as the new Lois Lane of James Gunn's upcoming DC Universe slate.

What to expect from Rachel Brosnahan as DC's new Lois Lane

Taking over from Amy Adams, Brosnahan has a lot of expectations to live up to. The former, of course, appeared in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel, Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League as the feisty journalist who stood firmly on the side of what is right. And much like how the character is defined in the comics and various other projects before, it's expected that Brosnahan will take Lane's qualities and give them a unique spin of her own.

Slated for release on July 11, 2025, Superman: Legacy is the first film under James Gunn's Gods and Monsters slate for the new DC universe. With younger versions of Superman and Lois Lane, it's expected that both Corenswet and Brosnahan will play these roles for a number of projects. Also, unlike the previous reiterations of these characters, both DC stars will play versions that lean closer to their comic counterparts.

While principal filming of Superman: Legacy won't start anytime soon, expect DC to pump out the hype all the way until the actual film is released in 2025. Keep an eye out for Brosnahan as she goes on to star in the said film and give justice to Lois Lane, one of the key characters in the cinematic universe Gunn is building for DC.