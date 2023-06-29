David Corenswet is officially going to play the Man of Steel in James Gunn's upcoming Superman: Legacy. After failing big with Black Adam and The Flash within the span of a single year, fans hope that this piece of casting news is going to turn the tide for DC. We delve deep into who Corenswet is and why his upcoming role as Superman is something to look out for.

Who is Superman: Legacy's David Corenswet?

After years of failing to meet expectations, DC finally laid the Snyderverse to rest by hiring James Gunn to reset the cinematic universe. In doing so, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad director made Superman the focal point of his plans and has hired David Corenswet to take over the cape from Henry Cavill.

Born in Philadelphia, Corenswet grew up with lawyers for his parents while taking semi-professional acting gigs as a child. Upon graduating from the Juilliard School way back in 2016, the new Superman started his career by doing some television work. His first appearance on the small screen was in a 2017 episode of Elementary, and moved on to his first major role as River in 2019's The Politician. While Corenswet's character was meant to be a small one, his impact led him to be promoted as a series regular. This expanded River by inserting him into more flashbacks in the said show.

After his breakout performance in The Politician, Corenswet followed it up with Hollywood, a reimagining of the 1940s into a more progressive era with the use of real and fictional characters. This opportunity allowed the actor to flex his talents as Jack Costello, an individual aspiring to make it big in Hollywood but ends up as a gigolo for prominent women in the industry.

Just last year, Corenswet starred in HBO's We Own This City, a series based on the Baltimore police force, Netflix's Look Both Ways, and Pearl, a cult-horror movie with Mia Goth. Now, halfway into 2023, Corenswet has landed the role of a lifetime in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, cementing his status as one of the brightest stars in Hollywood for the foreseeable future.

What to expect from David Corenswet as DC's new Superman

Coming from a well-loved portrayal by Henry Cavill, Corenswet certainly has his work cut out for him. This is true, especially with DC suffering a major setback with The Flash and its failure to succeed at the box office. Fortunately, the chance to start with a clean slate under James Gunn's vision in Superman: Legacy might work out for the young actor.

As stated by Gunn when envisioning his DC Universe, the target will be a young actor that can play both Clark Kent and Superman for the years to come. Instead of sticking with a 39-year old Cavill, Corenswet's current age of 29 will allow him to grow into the role and help establish a solid foundation for DC's new cinematic universe. Along with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, there's hope that Gunn can pull off a new take on the Man of Steel, one that will help it succeed where its predecessors have failed.

It remains to be seen what happens next since the only details about the upcoming DC film from Gunn is it would be a more different take than what Zack Snyder did with Cavill. In any case, fans must keep an eye out in the coming months as Corenswet and Gunn's upcoming film will take shape right before everyone's eyes.