James Gunn will re-team with his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 composer, John Murphy, for his DCU film Superman: Legacy.

A Guardians of the Galaxy reunion in Superman: Legacy

In a post on Threads, Gunn revealed he recruited Murphy to score Superman: Legacy.

“Happy to announce that my frequent collaborator John Murphy is scoring Superman: Legacy,” he began. “John was one of the first people I called when I finished the script many months ago as I knew how incredibly important the score was to this production.

“John has been working tirelessly since, creating hours worth of music that we'll play on set and shoot to & use in the edit & that will eventually be recorded with a glorious symphony for all of you. Welcome to the DCU, John!” he concluded.

The two first collaborated on The Suicide Squad. In a comment to the Threads post, Gunn replied to a fan asking about the origin of their friendship. “John did two of my favorite scores of all time (my all-time favorite along with Ennio Morricone). So I tracked him down to talk about movies & scoring & a friendship & collaboration was born,” Gunn revealed.

The Suicide Squad was Gunn's first film with DC. He did the film in between the second and third Guardians of the Galaxy films. It also spawned Peacemaker, a spin-off series featuring John Cena in the lead role. Murphy scored that as well as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (and the Holiday Special).

James Gunn will kick off his DCU regime with Superman: Legacy in 2025. David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will play Clark Kent and Lois Lane, respectively.