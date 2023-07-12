Superman: Legacy just cast David Corenswet to play the Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Recently, James Gunn came out with the news that Nathan Fillion is being cast as one of DC's fan-favorite heroes, along with Isabela Merced and Edi Gathegi to play key characters in the new DC universe.

Fillion, Gunn's good friend and one of his constant collaborators in his films, is confirmed to portray Guy Gardner. In the comics, Gardner is one of several Green Lanterns from Earth, along with Hal Jordan and John Stewart. Along with the Firefly actor, the Superman: Legacy director also added Merced and Gathegi to play Hawkgirl and Mister Terrific, respectively.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Made popular by the Justice League animated series, Hawkgirl has many origin stories in the comics but remains known as a winged warrior related to Hawkman. Coincidentally, the hero appeared in Black Adam and there's no word yet if the same character will be maintained in Gunn's reimagining of the DC universe. Mister Terrific, meanwhile, possesses a genius-level intellect and uses it part of the Justice League and Justice Society at different periods of the hero's existence.

While Nathan Fillion has always made a cameo in Gunn's films, most notably in Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad, the actor is better known for his roles in Firefly, Serenity, and Modern Family. Merced, meanwhile, has appeared in Transformers: The Last Knight and as the titular character in Dora and the Lost City of Gold. For his part, Gathegi started out in 2006's Crank and appeared in Twilight, The Black List, and Atlas Shrugged.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to start shooting in January 2024, and it's being seen as a new starting point for James Gunn's vision of a shared DC cinematic universe. The said movie also has a release target of 2025, giving Gunn and his team enough time to craft the film itself. In any case, DC fans must stay tuned to see how this new casting news will play out in the coming months.