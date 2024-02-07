Isabela Merced shows off some of the gains she's made training for her DCU debut as the hero Hawkgirl in Superman: Legacy.

While Superman: Legacy will introduce the DC Universe's version of the titular hero and kick off the cinematic universe on the big screen, many other DC characters are set to appear in the James Gunn-helmed film. Hawkgirl will be one of those characters to appear in the film and Isabela Merced, who is set to portray the hero, has teased some of the physical gains she has made in preparation for the role.

Merced posted the tease of her superhero transformation on her Instagram story, via ScreenRant, to give fans a tease of they can expect to see when she dons Hawkgirl's suit for Superman's next big screen outing. The actor had some fun with the post, writing “hold on…not me being yoked” over the image of her flexing her arm to show some of the muscle she has put on for the role.

Several other actors from Superman: Legacy, including the new Superman himself David Corenswet, have also teased the intense workout routines and gains they have made in preparation for the film.

Hawkgirl has been a fixture in DC Comics since her debut in 1940 as the crime-fighting and romantic partner of Hawkman. Like her partner, Hawkgirl heads into battles armed with an Nth metal mace and is endowed with Nth metal wings that grant her flight, superhuman strength, and reincarnation, among many other abilities.

While Hawkgirl has appeared on TV in live action and animation, Superman: Legacy will mark the character's first proper outing on the silver screen to help kick off the DCU. Other characters set to appear in the film include Mr. Terrific, Metamorpho, Guy Gardner, and Maxwell Lord, along with Superman mainstays such as Lois Lane and Lex Luthor.

The DC character isn't the only superhero Merced is getting the chance to portray, either, as she will appear in Madame Web as one of the film's three Spider-Women. Merced specifically plays Anya Corazon, who appears in Marvel Comics as Arana.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to release in theaters on July 11, 2025.