With production in full swing for the James Gunn-directed Superman, more and more set photos have been finding their way online to give fans a quick glimpse at what will be the DC Universe's first theatrical release. Plenty of the set photos have shown off star David Corenswet in his full Superman garb alongside other characters like Mister Terrific, but the latest have given fans a look at the actor as Superman's reporter alter-ego.

Intrepid Reporting

The latest batch of set photos for the DCU's Superman hit social media as the film ramped up production in Cleveland, where parts of the city have been converted to serve as the film's take on Metropolis. One of those locals was the Daily Planet and, as a result, images of Corenswet emerged online showing him as Superman's alter-ego Clark Kent on his way to Metropolis' famed news outlet, according to Forbes.

Many fans were quick to notice how this version of Kent had a slightly more disheveled look to him, though it could have been due to the particular scenes being filmed at the time the pictures were taken.

The set photos of Corenswet as Kent follow what had been a flood of other behind the scenes pictures being captured of the film's Cleveland production, many of them featuring Corenswet donning his Superman suit. The images of the suit appeared to have swayed many on social media who were initially underwhelmed by the suit reveal image James Gunn had posted to social media, with many fans noting how the suit fits better and doesn't appear as “touched up” as it did in the reveal picture.

City of Heroes

Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific was also captured in several set photos to give fans a first look at Gathegi in full costume. The design appeared to be very faithful to Mister Terrific's comic book designs between the black, white, and red color scheme, black T face paint, and the words Terrific and Fairplay written on the hero's jacket.

Other photos showcased parts of Metropolis that appeared to be damaged or outright destroyed as a result of an altercation involving the man of steel.

Superman is poised to be an ambitious kick off to the DCU on the theatrical front, with the film already set to feature plenty of other DC characters beyond those directly associated with Superman, such as Lex Luthor and Lois Lane. Mister Terrific, Hawkgirl, Guy Gardner's Green Lantern, and Metamorpho are just few of the other super-powered beings set to appear in the film, with some fans speculating the inclusion of these particular characters could be teasing the introduction of the Justice Society or Justice League International.

Superman is scheduled to release in theaters on July 11, 2025.