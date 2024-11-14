A suspect has been identified in the fatal shooting that took place at Tuskegee University during the university’s homecoming weekend. Jacquez Myrick has been named the suspect in the shooting. 16 people were injured, with 18-year-old La’Tavion Johnson being the only fatality.

Myrick is a native of Montgomery and is not a student at the university. Following the shooting, he was arrested by law enforcement while trying to flee the scene. Police found him in possession of a handgun fully equipped with a machine gun conversion. He has now been federally charged with possession of a machine gun. At the time, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency did not accuse Myrick of being connected to the shooting, and he has not been charged. He is currently being held at the Montgomery County jail.

The FBI has stepped in to aid in the investigation of this incident and is looking for help from the public, particularly any video evidence that witnesses may have. Additional support for the current investigation comes from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Grief counselors were on hand at the campus chapel to help students, and classes were postponed on Monday.

18-year-old La’Tavion Johnson was killed last weekend during the shooting. According to Tuskegee students, Johnson risked his life to save others. A user on TikTok says that Johnson pushed her out the way as the gunfire started. Both Johnson’s family and the Alabama police have labeled him a hero.

Since the incident, Tuskegee University has beefed up its security measures on campus to ensure the safety of both staff and students. President Mark A. Brown says the university is no longer an open campus.” Both staff and students will have to wear their university ID while on campus and to enter the university. Visitors will have to visit the university’s Public Safety building to obtain proper identification.