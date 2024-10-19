Taylor Swift's Eras Tour continues to captivate audiences, but not everyone at the recent Miami concert managed to stay awake. Jason Kelce, brother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, found himself in the spotlight for allegedly dozing off during Swift’s much-anticipated performance at Hard Rock Stadium, Glamour reports. With Travis preparing for a crucial game against the San Francisco 49ers, he missed this particular show, sending family representatives instead.

Jason attended the concert with his wife, Kylie Kelce, their daughters, and Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce. Despite being a veteran concertgoer, Jason’s enthusiasm waned, leading to a lighthearted social media roast after his friend and former teammate, Beau Allen, snapped a photo of him seemingly snoozing during the three-and-a-half-hour show. Allen playfully quoted Swift's lyrics from “Anti-Hero” on X.com, humorously reflecting on the absurdity of the moment.

Fans took immediate notice, with comments flooding in, noting that Travis would undoubtedly have a field day with this slip-up. One fan quipped, “Travis is going to have a field day with this,” while Jason’s podcast’s social media team chimed in, cheekily commenting, “Caught in 4K.” The public's reaction highlighted the friendly rivalry and banter among the Kelce brothers, making Jason the target of playful teasing.

A History of Dozing Off

This incident isn't the first time Jason Kelce faced embarrassment for falling asleep in social settings. In a humorous anecdote shared during a podcast episode of New Heights, he recalled how he fell asleep on his first date with Kylie in 2015. Allen recounted that he had to carry Jason out of the bar that night, a feat he likened to “climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.” It’s safe to say that Jason's history of dozing off has become a running joke among friends and family.

While Jason Kelce may have been the only one with his eyes closed during Taylor’s mesmerizing performance, the crowd surrounding him was undoubtedly enjoying every moment of the show. A report from Page Six indicated that Allen’s picture may have exaggerated the situation, as he was merely playing around with his friend, capturing a light-hearted moment rather than a true depiction of Jason’s state throughout the concert.

Regardless, the playful jabs continued to roll in, with fans ready to roast Jason for his apparent lack of enthusiasm at one of the biggest pop events of the year. As he recovers from this “concert crime,” fans eagerly anticipate how Travis will address his brother’s sleepy antics on their next podcast episode. For now, Jason remains the butt of the joke, a testament to the Kelce family's lovable dynamic and the power of Taylor Swift’s music to keep everyone else wide awake.