Former NFL star and ex-Pro Bowler Kyle Long took to social media to complain about his recent experience at a Taylor Swift concert. Long said that there was an issue with his seats at the show.

“Hey (HardRock Stadium) my wife and I bought tickets for the swift show tonight and we got here and someone is sitting in our seats – they won’t leave. My wife is gonna go bananas shortly. Just getting your security ahead of it,” Long posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Hard Rock Stadium is located in Miami. Long attended the show with his wife, but it clearly wasn't a fun experience for him. Long played for the Chicago Bears for seven years as an offensive lineman. His brother Chris Long also played in the NFL.

Taylor Swift has many NFL connections

There have been many media reports in the last few years of the high prices for tickets for Taylor Swift concerts. It is understandable for someone to be frustrated to see that their seats have been stolen, after paying a lot to see the show. It wasn't specified at time of writing if the situation was resolved without problem.

Swift has seen her popularity increase in the last few years, even more with the relationship she's in with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Swift frequently attends NFL games, and she and Kelce have been seen in public multiple times. Swift was there when the Chiefs won last year's Super Bowl.

Kyle Long has an interesting connection to Swift, albeit indirectly. Long's brother Chris played briefly for the Philadelphia Eagles, with Travis Kelce's brother Jason. Jason Kelce was in attendance at the Miami show, along with his mother Donna. It isn't certain if Jason Kelce was sitting in the area with Kyle Long.

Long was a first round NFL draft pick in 2013. He was selected 20th overall by the Bears. He made three Pro Bowls, from 2013-2015. Long briefly worked for the Chiefs organization, but didn't play a game for Kansas City. He retired from NFL football in 2020.