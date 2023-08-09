Sydney Sweeney is known for her roles in HBO hits Euphoria and The White Lotus. When asked which character she'd rather play, she had an interesting response.

Speaking to Variety, Sweeney chose her Euphoria character, Cassie, over Olivia from The White Lotus. “Olivia is a fun, snarky character,” Sweeney admitted. “But Cassie challenges me in so many different ways because she is such a character. As an actor, that’s so much fun to play because you go to these places you may never have gone to before.”

Outside of her own projects, Sweeney also revealed that she's a big HGTV fan (though she hasn't watched TV herself in a year or so).

In Euphoria, Sweeney plays Cassie — the older sister of Lexi (Maude Apatow). Her character is also the ex-girlfriend of McKay (Algee Smith).

She also starred in the first season of The White Lotus as Olivia Mossbacher — the spoiled daughter of Mark Mossbacher (Steve Zahn) and Nicole Mossbacher (Connie Britton). She earned Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress for both HBO series.

Sydney Sweeney got her big break through Euphoria and The White Lotus, but she has also starred in a number of projects. She starred in Under the Silver Lake with Andrew Garfield, Big Time Adolescence with Pete Davidson, and even had a role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Next year, Sweeney will star alongside Dakota Johnson in Madame Web — the latest Spider-Man spin-off film from Sony. The actress recently revealed that she will be playing Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman.