The creative representatives for Sydney Sweeney are understandably upset that longtime Hollywood producer Carol Baum took a cheap shot at the actor this week. They're taking the high road, responding with a bit more nuance and class in their own reaction.
TMZ cites a rep for Sweeney as stating “How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman.”
The rep continued, “If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms. Baum’s character.”
TMZ further reports that Carol Baum herself has told the outlet she regrets her comments disparaging the actress.
What did Carol Baum say about Sydney Sweeney?
Baum came under fire for a conversation she had at a screening with New York Times film critic Janet Maslin. Baum explained that she asked a film class she teaches, regarding Sydney Sweeney, “Explain this girl to me. She's not pretty, she can't act. Why is she so hot?”
The story immediately got picked up by entertainment news sites, given that Sweeney's star is rising and she's one of the most in-demand actresses of the moment — on the heels of her breakout roles in HBO's Euphoria and The White Lotus.
Baum has since expressed her regret over the whole thing — telling TMZ she “wishes she never would've made her original comments, and that crapping on an actor like that in public usually isn't her style.”
Many other colleagues of Sweeney's have also rushed to her defense.
TMZ cites one of Sweeney's producers on Immaculate, Teddy Schwarzman, who took to social media to defend the actress. In his post, Schwarzman explains, “as a producer of #Immaculate, I'll enlighten Ms. Baum that two-time Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney is not only one of the most talented actresses I've worked with, but also incredibly smart, kind and humble.”
The post continues, “I'm not sure why someone who claims to still be a producer would make such terribly ugly comments, but I can assure everyone that Sydney is at least beautiful on the inside. And, of course, a bad— Scream Queen.”
Who is Carol Baum?
Carol Baum is a prolific veteran Hollywood producer behind such hits as Father of the Bride and Dead Ringers. Her comments hearken back to an era when producers were more unfiltered and harsh in their critiques. She is very aware that they are not going over well in this post-MeToo era. Baum told TMZ that “she's been getting a ton of hate mail over all this.”
Doesn't sound like Sydney Sweeney will be appearing in any Carol Baum-produced movies any time soon, but she certainly has plenty of other films on her plate at the moment — with plenty more circling the rumor mill in the works. And good to know her reps have her back in the feud.