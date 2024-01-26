A photo of a joyful Sydney Sweeney on the set of Hot Ones is quickly turning into a viral meme, having a moment on social media.

Is nothing holy anymore?! Can't a promising young actress like Sydney Sweeney just smile innocently to the heavens during her Hot Ones interview without it becoming a meme? Apparently not, judging by the X/Twitter attention being paid to the Euphoria and Madame Web star's recent appearance on the spicy talk show.

In the meme of the moment, X/Twitter users are posting the following picture of Sydney Sweeney from her recent Hot Ones episode and adding captions offering their own personal explanations for Sweeney's dreamy gaze.

Captions such as “How my date looks at me when I pull out my Yu-Gi-Oh cards outta my fanny pack.”

How my date looks at me when I pull out my Yu-Gi-Oh cards outta my fanny pack pic.twitter.com/payDG9CRCT — Plathanos 🐝 🇩🇴 (@SavinTheBees) January 26, 2024

Or if trading cards aren't your thing, here's a popular caption from the world of finance: “How she looks at me when I tell her private equity funds buy companies with a combination of debt and equity.”

How she looks at me when I tell her private equity funds buy companies with a combination of debt and equity pic.twitter.com/ZMFBbeUm1a — Middle Market Mac (@middlemarketmac) January 26, 2024

Of course there are some good offerings from the world of sports: “Me when the first Yankee lineup is tweeted for the 2024 season.”

Me when the first Yankee lineup is tweeted for the 2024 season pic.twitter.com/yNppx3MoB8 — Joey (@DJLeMVP) January 26, 2024

USA Today's ForTheWin reported on the trend, and it's continuing to make viral waves.

This is similar to the viral moment a cringe-inducing photo of Kevin James had a few months back, when he was trying to be adorable in a backwards hat with an “aw shucks” shrug and look on his face.

.@KevinJames explains the story behind the Kevin James meme 🤣 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/pE9NP6X1UM — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) January 24, 2024

Part of the buzz from Sydney Sweeney‘s viral moment seems to stem from the humor in her elated, jubilant expression on a show set notorious for putting its guests in extreme pain and puddles of sweat and tears from its ridiculously spicy hot sauces. Whatever is tickling social media's funny bone with this meme, it shows no signs of letting up anytime soon!