Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell reflects on his Batman and Spy Kids role.

In an interview with DiscussingFilm, Powell shares his fond memories of the Batman and Spy Kids. While reminiscing, he emphasized the impact it had on younger actors like himself. Despite his minor role in The Dark Knight Rises, Powell's career has soared. Particularly with his role in Top Gun: Maverick.

Glen Powell tells us how he looks back on his roles in ‘SPY KIDS 3D’ and ‘THE DARK KNIGHT RISES’ with fondness. “I’m really proud to be part of ‘Spy Kids 3-D’… and [with] ‘The Dark Knight Rises’, getting my head smashed by Bane, if nothing ever happened in my career, at least I… pic.twitter.com/A89X5HMLfP — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 23, 2024

As a favored choice for DC Universe roles, Powell reminisces about his brief appearance in The Dark Knight Rises. Despite the brevity of his Gotham Stock Exchange trader role, Powell takes pride in being part of Christopher Nolan's iconic Batman movie. He also humorously commented on his scene where Tom Hardy's Bane smashes his head into a desk. “If nothing ever happened in my career, at least I got my ass kicked by Bane!”

Powell, frequently fancasted as Booster Gold, aligns perfectly with the DC Universe's future projects. With James Gunn shaping DC's direction, Powell could fit into various roles. Including the confirmed Booster Gold series for Max. His charm and comedic prowess make him an ideal choice for the futuristic hero who travels through time.

Beyond Booster Gold, Glen Powell could seamlessly embody other DC characters. Such as Hal Jordan in the Lanterns series and potentially Aquaman, Green Arrow, or even Batman. Powell's journey from The Dark Knight Rises to becoming a DC fan-favorite showcases his versatility and potential contributions to the expanding DC Universe.

Glen Powell may have started small in Batman and Spy Kids but he's getting there.