Aside from being a challenging turn-based tactics game, Symphony of War is also an RPG. Your character grows as they gain experience in battle, increasing stats and becoming stronger as you go through the game’s chapters. In this Symphony of War guide, we talk about how your answers in the starting character quiz affect gameplay, and how each answer affects the rest of the game.

Symphony of War Quiz Guide: What Answers Do

When starting a new game in Symphony of War, you will be greeted by a quick personality or character quiz. While these ask very probing questions about your ideals, values, and personality, rest assured that your answers don’t have any long-term consequences story-wise. Your answers only affect your main character’s growth values, with each answer adding a small percent value (around 5%) to your growth for that stat. You will be asked five randomly selected questions from the pool below:

A desperate beggar corners you, demanding money. What do you do? Intimidate him into backing down (STR) Talk your way out of the situation (SKL) Offer him a warm meal at the local pub (LDR)



As a potential ruler in difficult times, what are your most effective tools? Your kind heart (MAG) Your inspiring charisma (LDR) Fear (STR)



What do you look for most in a mate? Beauty (STR) Wealth and Prestige (SKL) Intellect (MAG)



What is the most important trait a leader should have? The ability to bring people together (LDR) An unshakeable love for the people (MAG) The power to command respect and fear (STR)



What most leads to the downfall of great civilizations? Faithlessness (STR) Poverty (SKL) Intolerance (LDR)



Which personal flaw do you want to avoid most? Deceptive and exploitative (LDR) Easily manipulated (SKL) Lack of Willpower (MAG)



You must give up your most valuable possession. What is it? Your vast wealth (SKL) Your battle prowess (STR) Your faith (MAG)



When on death’s door, what will you consider a life well-lived? I did it all my way (STR) I fulfilled who I was meant to be (MAG) Many will mourn my passing (LDR)



You were blessed with a child. If you could choose their fate, what would it be? A famous musician (SKL) A great general (LDR) A devout follower of the faith (MAG)



What do the Stats in Symphony of War Mean?

Of course, it doesn’t help you much to know what stats grow when you choose the answers above for the quiz if you have no idea what the stats do. For the stats above, here’s a nifty guide:

Leadership (LDR) – Determines Squad Capacity. Capacity determines how many units and artifacts can be added to a Squad. Ideal for the main characters, as well as your protagonist. Build LDR for any generic character that you’d like to lead your armies.

– Determines Squad Capacity. Capacity determines how many units and artifacts can be added to a Squad. Ideal for the main characters, as well as your protagonist. Build LDR for any generic character that you’d like to lead your armies. Magic (MAG) – Magic affects the ability to deal Magic Damage and resist Magic Damage. It also affects healing power. Influences Dragon breath damage. Ideal for magic tanks, mages, and healers like Paladin, Valkyrie, Dark Mage, and Necromancer, as well as dragons.

– Magic affects the ability to deal Magic Damage and resist Magic Damage. It also affects healing power. Influences Dragon breath damage. Ideal for magic tanks, mages, and healers like Paladin, Valkyrie, Dark Mage, and Necromancer, as well as dragons. Skill (SKL) – Skill determines hit rate, critical hits, evasion, and glancing blows. Ideal stat for evasive, ranged, and crit-reliant classes, such as Samurai, Ranger, Assassin, Swordmaster, Warbow, Raider, Gunner, Dragoon, S. Cannon, Arbalest, and Behemoth.

– Skill determines hit rate, critical hits, evasion, and glancing blows. Ideal stat for evasive, ranged, and crit-reliant classes, such as Samurai, Ranger, Assassin, Swordmaster, Warbow, Raider, Gunner, Dragoon, S. Cannon, Arbalest, and Behemoth. Strength (STR) – Strength determines the ability to deal physical damage and to endure physical attacks. Influences Dragon breath damage. Ideal stat for physical damage and tank classes like the Champion, Zweihander, Centurion, Samurai, Paladin, Knight, Hussar, and Dragon Riders.

Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga is currently out only on PC through Steam. The game’s first DLC, Legends, is out now.