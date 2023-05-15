Syracuse basketball is doing everything in their power to avoid becoming an afterthought in this now post-Jim Boeheim era. New head coach Adrian Autry has been busy in the offseason thus far and just filled a big hole on his roster by adding who he hopes is the next imposing Orange big man.

Florida State transfer and Philadelphia native Naheem McLeod is returning to his northeastern roots, according to On3.com’s Joe Tipton. The 7-foot-4 center averaged 3.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in just 13 minutes per game last year with the Seminoles, but he should be well-positioned to have an immediate impact in Syracuse.

He replaces Jesse Edwards, who averaged a double-double and earned ACC All-Defensive honors last season. McLeod cannot be expected to replicate that type of production, but he has the makings of a strong rim protector. This program has had great success when it can clog up the middle and there is hope he can continue that tradition.

It is unclear if Autry will regularly employ Boeheim’s patented 2-3 zone, so this addition could be even more crucial for their defensive scheme. The new-look Cuse looks nearly complete, with Chance Westry (Auburn) and JJ Starling (Notre Dame) also joining the team via the transfer portal. Freshman star Judah Mintz declared for the NBA Draft, but is maintaining his college eligibility. His return would be huge for the offense.

Syracuse basketball is preparing to enter a pivotal season. They missed the NCAA Tournament the last two years, but many will now completely dismiss this team without the legendary Boeheim manning the sidelines. It will be up to Autry, an Orange assistant for over a decade, to rejuvenate the program while maintaining the same aura around the Dome.

Naheem McLeod will be a key part of that challenging mission.