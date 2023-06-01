A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Syracuse Orange will enjoy at least one more season of the Judah Mintz experience. The talented guard announced his decision to return to Syracuse for his sophomore season, while also withdrawing from the 2023 NBA Draft.

Judah Mintz made the announcement on Wednesday via an Instagram video post.

Mintz was an electrifying asset for Syracuse basketball during the 2022-23 college basketball season in which he averaged 16.3 points on 44.3 percent shooting from the field, 30.3 percent from behind the arc, and 75.1 percent from the free-throw line, while also recording 2.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.8 steals over 32 games (all starts) as a freshman.

Syracuse basketball failed to make it to the NCAA tournament last season, as the Orange finished with just a 17-15 overall record and sported a 10-10 ledger in ACC play. Judah Mintz is keen on helping Syracuse basketball improve on those records.

“There’s definitely a feeling of unfinished business, Mintz said to ESPN (via Dave McMenamin). “Last year we showed glimpses of what we can be as a unit and as a young team but right now I feel like, and the program feels like, it’s time for Syracuse to get back to where we belong. On top. Coach Autry is the person that was heavy in my recruiting and the coach that I’ve connected with since Day 1. Coach Boeheim’s résumé speaks for itself but Coach Red is the perfect man for the job, he knows the ins and outs of Syracuse and has new ideas and philosophy. I’m excited for this upcoming year to say the least.”