The Syracuse football Orange (5-2) entered Acrisure Stadium with the hopes of potentially solidifying their resurgent 2024 campaign, but they will leave in frustration and bewilderment. Additionally, the Kyle McCord redemption quest is taking an unfortunately sour turn following his brutal showing versus Pittsburgh.

The transfer quarterback, who many fans harshly blamed for Ohio State not advancing to the College Football Playoff last season, threw four interceptions in the first half. Three of them were returned for touchdowns. He then tossed his fifth and mercifully final pick in the third quarter, as Syracuse fell 41-13 to the undefeated Panthers. The 22-year-old completed 35 of 64 passes for 321 yards with no touchdowns.

McCord would be wise to stay off social media on Thursday night, or the rest of the weekend for that matter, because the critics are coming out in droves after his pick-palooza.

“Kyle McCord is trying to squeeze in picks like it’s the last five minutes of College Gameday,” Sickos Committee posted on X. “What is happening with Kyle McCord!?!?SEEING GHOSTS,” former UNLV signal-caller Caleb Herring said.

Expand Tweet

McCord's follies follow what has been a superb season with Syracuse leading up to Thursday's ACC clash. He had 2,160 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions in his first six games, causing many to wonder if the Buckeyes should have fought to keep him instead of plucking Will Howard out of the transfer portal.

Some fans are enjoying their own personal “I told you so” moment. “All the McCord is better than Howard people, show your faces,” Garrison of Scarlett and Blue Show posted. “Especially you Wolverine fans.” Others were more supportive of N0. 6, chalking up his struggles to just a bad night against a top-25 ranked team.

“Not a huge fan of all the McCord hate,” a Buckeyes fan said. “A few weeks ago so many of you told everyone and their brother how his transfer was the best for both and you’re rooting for him.”

Kyle McCord and Syracuse football will try to put this rough road trip behind them and regain momentum in the JMA Wireless Dome versus the incoming Virginia Tech Hokies.