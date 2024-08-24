Syracuse football has at least one strong advocate this season, outside of New York state. Former Alabama football coach and legendary figure Nick Saban is a strong believer in the Orange.

“I think it's fantastic to have a playoff game at your place, at home. Now it's also going to be a disadvantage for some of teams in the South, having coached in the South for so many years, that they have to go to Michigan or Syracuse,” Saban said in an interview with Pat McAfee.

Saban's comments seem to point to Syracuse football getting a spot in the College Football Playoff this season, although it could also be just a hypothetical gesture. With an expanded CFP coming this season, there will be more football brands competing for a national championship. There will also be an almost guarantee of a few new programs in the CFP, due to the expansion of spots.

Saban retired from Alabama earlier this year, after leading the team to multiple national championships. Saban's final Alabama team lost in the 2023 national semi-final to Michigan, who won the CFP under Jim Harbaugh. Saban is now entering the world of broadcasting in his retirement.

Syracuse football's 2024 season outlook

Syracuse football is part of a new-look ACC in 2024. The league welcomes SMU, California and Stanford to the fold. Florida State is undoubtedly the favorite to win the league, but there are other schools that can also compete for the league title.

Syracuse football has a new coach this season in Fran Brown. Brown previously coached the defensive backs at Georgia, so he knows something about championship football. He also worked as an assistant at Temple, Rutgers and Baylor. Brown replaces Dino Babers, who had more setbacks than success at the school. His high water mark was a 10 win season in 2018, culminating in a Camping World Bowl win over West Virginia.

Syracuse football enters the 2024 season with muted expectations. The team has Ohio State quarterback transfer Kyle McCord, who is likely to win the starting job on the team. McCord threw for 3,170 yards in 2023 with the Buckeyes. He threw 24 touchdown passes, with just six interceptions. The play caller has played a lot of football, and will bring leadership to a Syracuse team looking to return to the greatness they had in the 1990s with Donovan McNabb.

The Orange start their season on August 31 against Ohio. The squad also plays UNLV, UConn and Holy Cross in non conference play. The Orange's first ACC game is against Georgia Tech on September 7.