The 2024 season is the beginning of a new era for Alabama football. After 17 years at the helm, Nick Saban announced his retirement from coaching at the conclusion of the 2023 campaign, leaving an incredibly big hole for the team to fill. Kalen DeBoer has been tasked with replacing him, and considering how much success Saban enjoyed while with the Crimson Tide, it's safe to say that DeBoer has his work cut out for him.

The upcoming campaign is just around the corner, and if there's any indication of that, it's the release of the first AP Top 25 poll of the year. While everyone is going to be curious to see who comes in at top, there are also quite a few fans who are curious to see where Alabama ranks now that Saban is gone. With the poll now out, fans didn't have to look too far down the list to find Alabama at number five.

Alabama football hoping to get off on the right foot without Nick Saban

After finishing fifth in the final AP poll last year, Alabama didn't end up losing any ground, despite the departure of Saban. Much of their defense will be returning after their strong 2023 campaign, and Jalen Milroe will be back under center for the Crimson Tide after he spent his first full season as the team's starter last year.

Losing Saban surely hurts, and DeBoer will have to figure things out with his new squad on the fly, but some strong offseason additions, whether it was through the transfer portal or with their 2024 recruiting class, have put the Crimson Tide in a good spot to absorb Saban's loss. And if they can hit the ground running, Alabama could end up surprising a lot of fans in their first post-Saban season.