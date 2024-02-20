Syracuse visits NC State as we continue our NCAA basketball odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Syracuse Orange (16-10, 7-8) go on the road to take on the NC State Wolfpack (16-9, 8-6) Tuesday night. Below we will continue our college basketball odds series with a Syracuse-NC State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Syracuse is struggling in conference play, and they are coming off a pretty bad loss against Georgia Tech. They have already played NC State once this season at home, and they won the game by 12 points. In the win, Judah Mintz and JJ Starling combined for 46 points and eight rebounds. Mintz added nine assists to his stat line, as well. Syracuse also shot 32 free throws in the game, but they made just 20 of them. The Orange need to have the same type of game Tuesday night.

NC State has a couple good wins this season, but they are just over .500 in ACC play. In their loss against Syracuse earlier this season, DJ Horne led the team with 15 points while Casey Morsell finished with 14. The Wolfpack shot just 35.8 percent from the field, and they made eight of 25 threes. NC State shot only 11 free throws in the loss compared to Syracuse's 32. This is a home game for NC State, so they do have a better chance Tuesday night.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Syracuse-NC State Odds

Syracuse: +4.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +172

NC State: -4.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch Syracuse vs. NC State

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Syracuse Will Cover The Spread/Win

One thing the Orange did very well in the first game against NC State was get to the free throw line. Syracuse shot 32 total free throws in the win, which is 12 more than their season average. Syracuse needs to keep NC State in foul trouble in this game, as well. If Syracuse can get to the free throw line, and get NC State in foul trouble, they will win this game on the road.

Syracuse should be able to keep NC State to lower field goal percentage in this game, as well. NC State shot well under 40 percent from the field in their first matchup, and Syracuse needs to have the same game defensively. The good news is NC State has the fifth-lowest field goal percentage in the ACC, so they struggle from the field usually. Syracuse should be able to have a good defensive game.

Why NC State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Syracuse was able to shut down NC State in the first game, but that seems like a rare occurrence. Syracuse allows the fourth-most points per game in the ACC. They also allow the second-highest field goal percentage in the ACC. The Orange are not a great defensive team, so NC State needs to use that to their advantage in this game.

Final Syracuse-NC State Prediction & Pick

This could be a close game, but Syracuse struggles on the road. In road games this season, Syracuse is 2-6. They have lost their last three road games. NC State is the better team on paper, and they are 11-3 at home this season. Home and away matters in college basketball, so keep that in mind. For that reason, I will take NC State to cover the spread.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Syracuse-NC State Prediction & Pick: NC State -4.5 (-120), Over 150.5 (-110)