SZA's net worth in 2024 is $6 million. SZA is a rising music artist who has released several hit song such as All the Stars, Broken Clocks, Good Days, and Saturn. She is a four-time Grammy Award-winning artist and an Oscar Award nominee. Here's a closer look at SZA's net worth in 2024.

What is SZA's net worth in 2024?: $6 million (estimate)

SZA, also known as Solána Imani Rowe, was born on November 8, 1989, in St. Louis, Missouri. She attended Columbia High School. After graduating, SZA reportedly attended three different colleges before settling down at Delaware State University, where she took up marine biology. However, SZA eventually opted to drop out of college.

Fortunately, SZA did eventually finish her schooling. But before then, SZA tried to make ends meet by working several day jobs including as a bartender at a strip club, serving as an intern for Billionaire Boys Club, a short stint at 10.Deep, and a job at Sephora. Eventually, SZA decided to quit her day jobs, as per sources.

In 2012, SZA launched her music career by releasing her first EP, See.SZA.Run. With SZA making waves, she garnered the attention of Top Dawg Entertainment, which signed her roughly a year later. SZA went on to release two more EPS called S and Z.

SZA releases Ctrl

In 2017, SZA released her breakout album called Ctrl. Ctrl went on to sell 3.165 million copies worldwide, according to sources. During its debut, SZA's album ranked third on the US Billboard 200. Furthermore, Time also ranked Ctrl as the top album in 2017. Ctrl featured notable songs such as Drew Barrymore, Supermodel, and Broken Clocks.

With the album's success, SZA went on a tour called Ctrl The Tour. According to sources, SZA made at least $30,000 and as much as $45,000 per show in 2017.

SZA releases SOS

Five years later, SZA launched her second studio album called SOS. It would become a bigger hit, selling more than 3 million units, surpassing her first album Ctrl. SOS featured hit singles such as Kill Bill, Snooze, Low, Ghost in the Machine, and Nobody Gets Me.

Snooze and Ghost in the Machine earned SZA a pair of Grammy Award wins for Best R&B Song and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, respectively. SOS as an album also bagged the Best Progressive R&B Album. On the other hand, Kill Bill would take the pole position of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The SOS Tour also became a huge success for the rising artist. SZA's tour grossed $34.5 million while selling at least 238,000 tickets overall, according to a report by Billboard.

SZA's major collaborations

While SZA has successfully established herself in the music industry, the rising artist also collaborated with several household names in music. SZA collaborated with Rihanna in the single Consideration, which was featured in Rihanna's album called Anti.

In addition to this, SZA also worked with Kendrick Lamar for Black Panther soundtrack single, All the Stars. All the Stars has been streamed more than 1 billion times around the world. Moreover, it also peaked at the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

But more importantly, thanks to All the Stars, SZA also received a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album and her first Oscar Award nomination for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song).

With SZA's rise as of late, the Kill Bill singer isn't slowing down anytime soon. The four-time Grammy Award-winning artist is set to launch her third studio album called Lana later this year.

SZA's other income opportunities

In 2020, SZA made her onscreen acting debut in the TV series Insecure. The Snooze singer appeared in one episode of the show as the character, Coya.

According to reports, SZA will try her hand in the big screens, as the four-time Grammy Award winner is set to star along with famous fellow award-winning artist Keke Palmer in an untitled comedy movie. She also will be in a Lawrence Lamont comedy that will be released in 2025.

Given SZA's skyrocketing popularity, it isn't surprising that she garnered the attention of several major brands. The Oscar Award-nominated singer has reportedly signed endorsement deals with footwear Crocs, underwear brand SKIMS, and lifestyle apparel GAP. In fact, the Kill Bill artist was featured in these brands' respective advertisement campaigns.

